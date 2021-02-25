NAZ Elite This Week: 4 to race in Texas meet this weekend

When NAZ Elite runners are fit, they can expect their head coach to fit a race into the schedule for them.

Nick Hauger and Sid Vaughn will start a weekend of racing for NAZ Elite in the Lone Star State when they compete at the Texas Qualifiers meet Friday in the 10,000-meter run on the outdoor track. On Saturday, their teammates, Rory Linkletter and Ryan Hill, will lace up for some speedy outings at the same meet, with the former running a 10,000m and the latter taking on the 5000m.

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said that for some time he knew about the meet, which was organized as a way to help runners take on the task of beating Olympic standards, but wasn't sure he'd send four runners to it. But he saw that he had some runners on his roster ready to go and wanted to take advantage their fitness levels.

Rosario said Hauger and Vaughn have been training hard and are good competitors, so making the race plan for Friday was as simple as telling his athletes to leave "every ounce of fitness on the track that evening."

NAZ Elite hopes to see some wins and some PRs from Hauger and Vaughn, whose starts with the team have both been bumpy.

Hauger, who joined the team in July of 2019 out of college, can still count on both hands the amount of races he's had under NAZ Elite.