NAZ Elite This Week: 4 personal bests at one meet as team keeps foot on pedal

"Honestly, on Saturday, I think we were all just so grateful to have the opportunity," she said Wednesday during a phone interview. "We all three, I think, are capable of running much faster than our times Saturday, just because of how the race went; it didn't quite work out the way we thought it would."

Paquette's recent transition to NAZ Elite was strange considering COVID-19's timing. Strange, yes, “but she never really let it bother her," Rosario said. "She came in in the winter, started off slowly, gradually, got used to the altitude, got used to the team, got used to the workouts, and by the spring she was really rocking and rolling and ready to race, but everything was being canceled.”

Paquette seems to have gelled quickly with the team, reminding Rosario of the days when Bruce and Taylor -- who also set a PR Saturday at 15:11.50 -- were training with teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk for the Olympic Team Marathon Trials, which Tuliamuk went on to win.

“You just bond in a way that is very special when that’s the case," Rosario said. "Hard work and the way we train. We train hard, so going through those battles bring you closer together.”