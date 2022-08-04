NAZ Elite This Week: 4 newcomers to boost team's presence on the track

NAZ Elite has bolstered its presence on the track, adding four athletes to the roster all coming out of college careers.

The team made the official announcement early Thursday that it was bringing aboard Krissy Gear, Olin Hacker, Abby Nichols and Adriaan Wildschutt.

“They are going to give us a presence at a high level on the track that we haven't had in a while," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite executive director, said Wednesday of the incoming squad.

NAZ Elite is working a balancing act with the new editions. With no long-term plans on moving them to the road or preparing them to be marathoners in the initial works, the athletes are expected to bring strong performances to the track for the team and stick to the surface.

That hasn't always been the case in the past for NAZ Elite, as most athletes had previously joined the team knowing longer distances on the road were part of the plan.

“This is a very different group," Rosario said. "In the past we have had these athletes come in and really the long-term focus has been eventually moving to the marathon, and with these four, that’s not the case at all. We actually think the track is the best place for them and it really rounds out our team in that way.”

Rosario said only a few days ago he was talking to head coach Alan Culpepper about how they nailed down such a strong group -- which has produced, according to NAZ Elite, 19 All-American performances combined while competing in the NCAA.

“I don’t know that we could have sifted it much better. We got exactly what we wanted. We wanted multiple high-level people. We didn’t just want to sign one superstar. We wanted a couple men and a couple of women so we could make a big splash, and I think we’ve done that," Rosario said.

Gear, owner of a 4:09 1,500-meters PR, joins the team not too far removed from winning a NCAA indoor title with the distance medley team from the University of Arkansas. A University of Wisconsin product, Hacker starts his pro career coming off some speedy personal bests and a national 5000m title of his own that he won in April at the outdoor meet.

Wildschutt, Rosario said, was the first to sign officially with the team, with the others putting ink to their deals last week. He was the NCAA's cross country national runner-up in 2021 and just recently set his 10K personal best at the Payton Jordan Invitational at 27:38.54 while taking second place.

“These are the best of the best,” Rosario said of the group as a whole.

NAZ Elite's roster is now at 16 athletes.

While Wildschutt was the first to sign, he'll be the last of the group to make it to Flagstaff, as the native of South America has one master's degree class to finish at Florida State University.

Nichols, who attended Ohio State University before closing out her college campaign at the University of Colorado, won three Pac-12 titles, getting conference gold at 10000m and 5000m in May after claiming the cross country title in 2021 at 20:25.4.

“This was the whole impetus behind bringing in Alan Culpepper as the new coach and making the commitment financially to bring in the top athletes,” Rosario said.

And NAZ Elite's new head coach, who was announced to the position in May, is being handed quite a "first class" to start with.

“He feels like he connects with this level of athlete better than he does any other level," Rosario said.

Moreover, Rosario said pulling in the foursome took a team effort, explaining that assistant coach Jenna Wrieden played a large role in getting the athletes to Flagstaff and staying in communication with them while Culpepper teased to them the type of training they should expect to see. Rosario, meanwhile, explained to the athletes what the team is about and what it seeks moving forward.

The connection overall, Rosario said, was clear when three of the four made a group visit to Flagstaff not long before agreeing to deals.

“Their visit out here went so well. They enjoyed Flagstaff, they got along really well with Alan and Jenna. They got along with me and their future teammates," Rosario said. "We had a nice dinner at one of the athlete's houses one night, and it was like they were already on the team they fit in so well.”