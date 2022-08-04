NAZ Elite This Week: 4 incomers to boost team's presence on the track

NAZ Elite has bolstered its presence on the track, adding four athletes to the roster all coming out of college careers.

The team made the official announcement early Thursday that it was bringing aboard Krissy Gear, Olin Hacker, Abby Nichols and Adriaan Wildschutt.

“They are going to give us a presence at a high level on the track that we haven't had in a while," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite executive director, said Wednesday of the incoming squad.

NAZ Elite is working a balancing act with the new editions. With no long-term plans on moving them to the road or preparing them to be marathoners in the initial works, the athletes are expected to bring strong performances to the track for the team and stick to the surface for the most part.

That hasn't always been the case in the past, as most athletes joined the team knowing longer distances on the road were part of the plan.

“This is a very different group," Rosario said. "In the past we have had these athletes come in and really the long-term focus has been eventually moving to the marathon, and with these four, that’s not the case at all. We actually think the track is the best place for them and it really rounds out our team in that way.”

Rosario said that only a few days ago, he was talking to head coach Alan Culpepper about how they nailed down such a strong group, which combined has produced, according to NAZ Elite, 19 All-American performances.