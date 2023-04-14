When Aliphine Tuliamuk toes the start line of the Boston Marathon on Monday, she'll be coming off possibly one of the best training blocks she's ever had.

The NAZ Elite marathoner is set to take on her first-ever big, bad Boston course, and she has the goal of running with the lead pack.

Tuliamuk, according to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario, did not miss a single workout during her Boston buildup.

Moreover, Rosario said she produced one of the best final big tuneup workouts of her career just weeks ago.

“It’s just been one good session after another, and the only hiccup has been a couple of colds and illnesses. But other than that, it’s been smooth sailing,” Rosario said.

Tuliamuk got a good taste of what running at the front of a World Marathon Major feels like when she took on New York City in November of 2022. With that outing came the knowledge of what needs to be done to keep the competition behind you as much as possible in a race like Boston.

Tuliamuk placed seventh at NYC and set a PR of 2:26:18 as she crossed the finish line as the top American on the women's side.

“Aliphine’s goal, really, is to race up front,” Rosario said.

This year's Boston starting list is stacked as usual. There are nine women in the field who own sub-2:20 PRs at the distance, including last year's seventh-place finisher Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya. Meanwhile, NAZ Elite's Olympian will face a U.S. women's field that includes Nell Rojas -- last year’s top American finisher at 10th place overall -- Sara Hall, Des Linden and Emma Bates.

Rosario said Tuliamuk has trained in a way that has prepared her to take on each section of the grueling course both mentally and physically while battling a stout field.

“I think it’s that she’s confident that she can match whatever anybody else is doing during those sections, but also being confident that when it’s really time to race over the last four miles that she can make some moves,” Rosario said.

Rosario also wants Tuliamuk to enjoy the race known for its sets of hills.

“I think the people who are fearful of the different sections -- the hilly sections, the Newton Hills -- it’s hard to run well when you are in a state of fear. But when you are in a state of enjoyment and happiness and excitement, it’s a recipe for success,” Rosario said.

Revved up for Rotterdam

Before Tuliamuk looks to lead the way at Boston, teammate Futsum Zienasellassie will seek to lead his pace pack at Sunday's Rotterdam Marathon.

Rosario likes that Zienasellassie has Rotterdam lined up as his second career marathon for a couple reasons.

“When you work backwards from the Olympic Trials," Rosario said, "you want to have a couple different types of experiences under your belt before you race there, if possible.”

Zienasellassie got tactic-marathon experience in December when he won the USATF Marathon Championships with a debut time of 2:11:01.

Now the team wants him to experience another type of marathon. Rosario also wants him to run really fast and try to produce a big PR.

“There’s also value in running a race like Rotterdam, where, hey, you know what it’s going to be like from the very start. It’s going to be hard and fast, and you’re going to be on the edge, and you are going to try to run as fast as you possibly can," Rosario said.

For Zienasellassie, that means running with the 2:09 pace group -- and maybe even winning it and more.

“What we would love to see him do is beat everybody in that pace group," Rosario said. "And if he can catch some people from the first pace group and the second pace group who fall off, then great.”