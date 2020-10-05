NAZ Elite signs Julia Kohnen, former NAU runner Tyler Day to roster

One has that look of intensity that a champion has. The other has potential just waiting to be tapped into. Both have an impressive resume despite being young.

NAZ Elite announced Monday the official signings of Julia Kohnen and Tyler Day Monday, increasing the roster to a total of 14 runners.

They will a get a chance to show off their talents in HOKA NAZ Elite jerseys soon, too, as head coach Ben Rosario has them scheduled to run in Michigan in late October.

“I put myself in their shows and think, ‘Well, I would want to get out.’ I mean, they join a new team and have these cool new uniforms, and they want to represent their new club," Rosario said Monday. "So I just think what better way to get them started than sending them out to race.”

Day, a former Northern Arizona University standout and a six-time All American during his collegiate career, will take on the Michigan Pro Ekiden on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and then turn around for a half marathon at the same location a week later. Meanwhile, Kohnen, 28 and a product from Southern Indiana, is slated to run the half marathon as well.

It's a chance to get the two competing, as Rosario wants to get them experience with the team before sending them out for bigger goals -- which are not too far down the road.