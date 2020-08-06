NAZ Elite sets end-of-season date for Sept 1, looks toward future

“We’ll be able to take a break, take a few days -- even weeks -- off and just refresh mentally and physically," Rosario said. "The majority of the team has been at it a long time.”

Rosario's also trying to think ahead by setting the early end of the outdoor track season -- during which the team normally would also compete in road races.

“The other thing is just working backward from what we hope to be opportunities in December. We need to stop this season pretty soon so that we could properly build up toward some of those chances, and that’s what we are going to do,” he said.

The decision was discussed and reached as a group, Rosario said, something fairly new to the NAZ Elite squad, which is also made up of assistant coach Ben Bruce and 12 athletes. In most years, Rosario said, racing would be easy to find for a variety of runners and their needs. Rosario admitted the decision of the Sept. 1 date wasn't a fit for all his athletes, but they knew that "collectively it was the best decision."

So now the pressure's on as the summer season starts to shutter and the proverbial finish line nears. It's the kind of urgency that Rosario hopes provides a spark for his team. There's a handful of chances still left in August for NAZ Elite athletes to take advantage of.