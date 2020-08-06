NAZ Elite sets end-of-season date for Sept 1, looks toward future

It seems like there's no lack of hard decisions to make in 2020.
At least Ben Rosario felt good overall about this one.
The NAZ Elite head coach and the team recently decided to put a date on the end of their season, setting it for Sept. 1. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began not long after NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk won the Olympic Marathon Trials, the team has seldomly raced, logging just one sanctioned and "traditional" race since the end of February.
“Normally for us," Rosario said Thursday over the phone, "we are doing road races during the track season, but that wasn’t possible, and we’ve done the best we can with doing some nontraditional things.”
The downtime in racing due to the pandemic still was filled with some key highlights for NAZ Elite, including sweeping the KT St. George Showdown Women’s 5,000-meters in July in Utah, the only sanctioned event the team has been in so far this summer.
Rory Linkletter, who just recently ended his rookie campaign, demonstrated his improved fitness during the team's intrasquad races, setting a record on Strava in the process by blazing the Mt. Elden 5.3-mile course with a time of 37:29. He took second at the July 5000m race in Utah at 13:50.72.
The team also has competed in virtual races during the pandemic. And the training has been loaded for many of the runners.
“We’ll be able to take a break, take a few days -- even weeks -- off and just refresh mentally and physically," Rosario said. "The majority of the team has been at it a long time.”
Rosario's also trying to think ahead by setting the early end of the outdoor track season -- during which the team normally would also compete in road races.
“The other thing is just working backward from what we hope to be opportunities in December. We need to stop this season pretty soon so that we could properly build up toward some of those chances, and that’s what we are going to do,” he said.
The decision was discussed and reached as a group, Rosario said, something fairly new to the NAZ Elite squad, which is also made up of assistant coach Ben Bruce and 12 athletes. In most years, Rosario said, racing would be easy to find for a variety of runners and their needs. Rosario admitted the decision of the Sept. 1 date wasn't a fit for all his athletes, but they knew that "collectively it was the best decision."
So now the pressure's on as the summer season starts to shutter and the proverbial finish line nears. It's the kind of urgency that Rosario hopes provides a spark for his team. There's a handful of chances still left in August for NAZ Elite athletes to take advantage of.
“Everybody is really locked in and focused because they know a break is coming up, and I think the way the human mind works means that’s a good thing," Rosario said. "It’s just like if you are an architect and you are working on a project and you see that finish line, you get excited, and that really drives you as you come toward the end of that project.”
Rosario has three things in mind for now for the close of the season. He would like to get in a mile time trial at lower altitude as well as a more traditional race and an end-of-the season "outside-the-box” race toward the end of the month.
“I think it will be a very fun way to end our season,” Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
