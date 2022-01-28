NAZ Elite: Masai to make his pro debut this weekend at John Thomas Terrier Classic

Alex is loyal. Alex is an awesome teammate. Alex is humble.

That's how NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario described Alex Masai in a newsletter recently. They are the characteristics that the coach saw in the young talent upon signing him to the team late in the summer.

After this weekend's the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University, Rosario might be able to add to that list that Masai is a great racer at the professional level.

Masai, 25, will make his pro debut Sunday in the men's 3,000-meter event at the prestigious meet.

“He’s very, very ready to go,” Rosario said.

It's only fitting that the race originally set for Saturday that Masai was set to be in got pushed back a day due to inclement weather conditions in the area that are expected to produced over a foot of snow over the weekend.

Masai signed with NAZ Elite in August after showing off his talents at the NCAA level, registering a sixth-place finish in the 10,000m race at the 2021 edition of the NCAA outdoor championships to go with a 10th-place finish in the 5000m. He spent most of the summer and fall in Kenya, his home country, as he waited for his visa to be worked out and spent time with family. Then he came to Flagstaff at the end of December and started training directly with the team.

“During that time he took advantage of the awesome dirt roads in Iten, and just really had a phenomenal few months of training but with no racing. So there is this built-up energy, I think, ready to be unleashed on Sunday,” Rosario said.

Masai was also running with some world-class athletes such as Jake Robertson during his time in Kenya before moving back to the United States. So making the jump from college to running and training with the pros day in and out wasn't such a huge change for Masai, who also has a family pedigree in the sport.

“So it’s not totally new to him to be training with high-level people, especially recently," Rosario said. "And his family has multiple professional runners in it. I think he understands the dynamic when you are training with really good athletes.”

Masai, according to Rosario, didn't add much mileage overall to his repertoire upon joining NAZ Elite -- which was by design. Yet, Rosario said Masai might be as fit as he's ever been, considering Masai did see the intensity of his workouts increased time to time and was able to handle it.

Masai did an easy tuneup for the weekends' indoor track race in Boston, but he shined during a recent workout in the Walkup Skydome at Northern Arizona University, cutting down a 2K to a mile, then doing a 1200, 400 and 200. Rosario said Masai got faster as the classic workout unfolded and was able to handle different distance paces during it.

And Masai gets the chance to keep the engine purring for NAZ Elite, which has started 2022 with a string of solid outings that includes Alice Wright clocking a 2:29:08 for her marathon debut at Houston earlier this month.

“We've had a really good start to the year," Rosario said, "and he feels that energy, and we just want to keep it rolling.”

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

