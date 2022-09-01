NAU's Sweeney hurt as Lumberjacks football falls at Arizona State

Northern Arizona’s couldn’t pull off a second consecutive in-state FBS update Thursday night, as the Lumberjacks fell 40-3 to the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium to open the 2022 season.

A close game for about 20 minutes of play, Arizona State simply overpowered the Lumberjacks and ran away with the contest in the second half.

“We didn’t really do what we necessarily do to establish our run game and we turned the ball over, made the mistake on the field goal and that cost us. Everything we saw out there is fixable, but we just didn’t take care of the ball and execute like we needed to do,” Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball said.

The Lumberjacks took a major blow early with the loss of defensive back Anthony Sweeney. The veteran senior, who missed all of last season with an injury, was part of a collision early in the first quarter and had to be helped off the field with what looked like a leg injury.

“I’m sure it took the wind out of everybody. The kid got hurt last year and busted his butt to get back, and now we’re waiting to see what happens with him now,” Ball said.

Even still, Northern Arizona kept the contest close in the first quarter, holding the Sun Devils to just three points and making a skillful stand in the red zone. Northern Arizona had a chance to tie the score at 3-3, but mishandled a snap on a field goal attempt.

In the second quarter, up 3-0, the Sun Devils moved the ball again but the Lumberjacks appeared to make a stand at the goal line. On third down and goal, quarterback Emory Jones reached for the end zone but was just short. But the Sun Devils went for it on fourth down and Jones stretched across the goal line for a touchdown.

The Sun Devils tacked on 10 more points, finishing the first half with 276 of their 419 total yards for the game in the first two periods.

Down 24-0 with just over a minute left in the second quarter, Northern Arizona defensive end Sheldon Newton recorded a sack and forced a fumble in Arizona State’s territory. The Lumberjacks recovered the ball, and capitalized on the favorable field position with a field goal with five seconds left in the half.

The turnover and ensuing score provided what the Lumberjacks hoped was a mental shift before the break.

“We ran a great stunt. Mark Ho Ching penetrated really good, freed me up. I got a hit on the quarterback and got the ball out,” Newton said. “It was a big momentum change.”

However, Arizona State marched down the field quickly to start the third quarter and essentially put the game away. Jones scored his second rushing touchdown, and the Sun Devils tacked on three more field goals to keep the lead growing.

Northern Arizona couldn’t move the ball effectively to cut into the deficit. The Lumberjacks finished with just 120 total yards.

Meanwhile, busting runs to the outside, the Sun Devils kept getting chunk plays. They finished with 267 yards on the ground.

“They moved lateral all game. We practiced all week going power, power, power, but they switched it up on us. We’ve got to be ready for that, but they went lateral all game,” Newton said.

The loss was Northern Arizona’s first of the season, pushing its record to 0-1 (0-0 Big Sky). For a bit of solace, the outcome does little to affect the Lumberjacks’ goal of competing in its conference.

“Every goal we have on the board is still attainable, this doesn’t knock us out of the Big Sky championship, doesn’t knock us out of the playoffs,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona will be on the road again for its next contest, visiting Sam Houston on Sept. 10.