NAU's Mike Marlow named FCS athletic director of the year

Mike Marlow, Northern Arizona’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, was named the 2021-22 Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year in the Football Championship Subdivision, as announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He is the first NAU athletic director to win the award.

The award, the NACDA said, honors collegiate athletic directors for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

Marlow said he was proud to accept the award, but credited the university and the athletic department as a whole for the honor.

“Any time NAU Athletics receives positive attention or accolades, it really is a reflection on the dedication of our staff, coaches, GAs, student-athletes, alums, donors, former athletes, et cetera. And my preference is that it would be titled ‘Athletic Department of the Year,’ and that’s certainly how we’ll treat it internally,” he said.

Several people from Northern Arizona have said great things about Marlow.

"From the day Mike came to NAU he has dedicated himself to building connections and being a part of the entire Lumberjack family,” said Kimberly Ott, Northern Arizona's associate vice president for communications. "He is highly involved as part of NAU President (José Luis) Cruz Rivera's leadership team. He shares his leadership, knowledge, and experience to go beyond athletics and support other projects and programs that enhance the entire university"

One of the most successful coaches at Northern Arizona also chimed in.

"My favorite thing about Mike," said Michael Smith, director of cross country and track and field, "is that he leads our department at the highest level, yet never at the sake of losing his accessibility to coaches, athletes and staff. His door is literally open for us to drop in and talk about whatever is on our minds. I've never felt more a part of a team as I do in our department. In fact, when my program succeeds, the first person I call is Mike, because I feel so connected to the environment he sets."

Following the 2020-21 year, NAU Athletics earned the Big Sky Presidents' Cup for the first time in seven years. It finished first in the league for both academics and athletics, with both the NAU men and women sweeping the Big Sky All-Sports Trophies.

Marlow is chair of the Big Sky Conference Athletic Director Committee and Men's Basketball Committee, and he also serves as a member on the Size, Structure and Quality Committee.

Among several championship teams -- including both success at the national and conference levels -- the Lumberjacks have had success on the field. Since Marlow's arrival in 2017, Northern Arizona has captured 29 combined conference titles.

The most impactful project of late is the building of the Athletics' Student-Athlete High Performance Center, which opened its doors to athletes for the first time in early 2022 and will be open for the public to view during a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 22.

“The spring that’s put into our student-athletes’ steps, and our coaches and staff, we referred to that throughout the pandemic as the light at the end of the tunnel. To get to that finish line has brought a whole new feeling of togetherness,” Marlow said.

He added: “We can be a championship-caliber program from the fall to the spring in all sports, and we can bring young people there and maximize their abilities.”

Marlow and Northern Arizona will be honored at the 57th annual NACDA and Affiliates Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on June 28.

