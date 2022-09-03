NAU's men, women cross country squads sweep George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park

The Northern Arizona cross country teams completed a sweep Saturday in their home opener, winning both the men’s and women’s races at the 42nd annual George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park.

In their lone home meet of the cross country season, both Lumberjacks squads won convincingly and dominated the medal stands. The women finished with a low score of 16 points, defeating second-place Arizona by 48 points. The men’s top-seven finishers took the top seven places overall, finishing with a perfect 15 points to beat Arizona by 45.

The race provided a starting point for the rest of the fall campaign. And the Lumberjacks were proud of their effort.

“It’s a great checkpoint for us in the season,” Drew Bosley said. "I think this meet is humbling and it can set the tone for what we’re going to do until November 19 -- which I believe is the national meet. I think just setting the tone for the season is part of it and making sure we’re doing this thing together as a team. And we want to emulate just being one unit out there the whole time. I think we executed that well the first two miles, and then we got to racing the last half. It was a great execution for our team."

“We wanted to come here and always give our best effort and race really well, and it always pushes us for the rest of the season,” Nico Young added.

The men went first, and led pretty much the entire way. Bosley (22:09.03) and Young (22:11.00) finished the 4.5-mile course first and second, respectively. Ryan Raff, who won the race last year, was not too far behind with his time of 22:24.27, which was good for third. Brodey Hasty (22:31.30) and Theo Quax (22:34.36) rounded out the scoring with fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

Santiago Gomez-Prosser (22:51.27) and Kang Nyoak (22:57.97) did not score, but still defeated the other team’s racers with sixth- and seventh-place finishes overall.

The women were tremendous in the following race, as all seven finished in the top 10 overall -- even without their fastest runner and team leader, Taryn O’Neill.

O’Neill, despite not running on Saturday, said she believes the team is in a great spot as it tries to make another run to the national meet in November.

“It’s definitely a different team this year. We lost a solid chunk of girls that just had an impact on team performance and team culture, but we also got some pretty good freshmen and good returners. I’m excited about our shape,” she said.

Wuga He, running independently, won the women’s race overall with a time of 14:42.9 in the 2.5-mile course. After her, though, the Lumberjacks littered the scoring spots.

Elise Stearns finished second overall and first for Northern Arizona with a time of 15:16.4. Annika Reiss (15:20.0) took third, Bryn Morley (15:25.8) finished fourth and Nikita Moore (15:36.1) placed fifth. Alexis Kebbe finished out the scoring on the women's side, placing seventh overall with a time of 15:45.4.

Maggie Congdon (15:45.6) and Jesselyn Bries (15:50.5) did not score, but took eighth and 10th, respectively.

The Lumberjacks will be off of competition for nearly two weeks, and are set to visit Bloomington, Indiana, for the Coaching Tree Invitational at the University of Indiana on Sept. 13.

Reflecting on Saturday’s dominant victory, Bosley believes the win correlates well to producing results in future competitions.

“I think to do well and run with a great effort at 7,000 feet, if you can do that in hot conditions and you can do it with a messy start at 7,000 feet when it’s really hot in the middle of the day, you can do it at sea level when it’s a bigger environment,” he said.