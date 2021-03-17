NAU's Luke Avdalovic, Jackson Larsen enter transfer portal

In his place next season, assuming no one else transfers -- which is a possibility -- Keith Haymon and Nik Mains would be the top outside shooting options for the Lumberjacks.

Mains had a career season in which he doubled his per-game scoring from a season ago, increasing his average from 4.7 to 8.8 points per game. He also became a legit stretch-big this past season as he hit 41% of his 3-point tries in going 32 of 79 from deep.

Haymon started in a long slump -- in one span missing 17 3s in a row. Then, after the drought from distance, he picked it up and ended the season at a 31% clip and an even better mark in Big Sky play at 36%.

Around the Big Sky

Northern Arizona is far from the only Big Sky school to be hit with some transfers.

According to the Verbal Commits database, 21 players have decided to transfer out of Big Sky schools. That number is still growing.

Idaho has the most departures so far at seven, but four of the transfers were seniors who either got their degree or were close to doing so. The biggest transfers so far are Montana transfers Cameron Satterwhite, who went from Loyola-Chicago to Northern Arizona then to Montana, and Michael Steadman -- who both left during the season -- and Avdalovic's departure.