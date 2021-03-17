NAU's Luke Avdalovic, Jackson Larsen enter transfer portal

The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal has been pretty active despite the college hoops season not being fully over, and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have been affected as well.
Transfer database Verbal Commits tweeted Wednesday that Luke Avdalovic and Jackson Larsen have entered into the NCAA transfer portal as the two intend to leave the Lumberjacks program.
Avdalovic, a redshirt junior who already earned his degree, leaves as a graduate transfer, while Larsen, being just a redshirt freshman, would leave with a few seasons left to play.
Avdalovic followed up the initial tweet with one of his own, confirming his intentions to leave.
"I’m extremely grateful for my (four) years at NAU," Avdalovic tweeted. "The opportunities I was given and relationships I built will have a lifelong impact on me. I will always have love for NAU and the City of Flagstaff, and am excited for the next step in my basketball career and graduate education."
In a message to the Daily Sun over Twitter on Wednesday, Avdalovic explained that he feels leaving is the best move for him to make and that there were no issues between he and the Lumberjacks coaching staff.
"I love and believe in this team, just for me I feel this is the best move," he wrote. "I have been getting calls today, I’m not sure the exact amount or anything, but it’s still all happening so fast and I’m still processing it all."
While Avdalovic confirmed the news, Larsen has not posted anything as of press time. Even though Larsen entered his name into the portal, he can still return to the Lumberjacks if he chooses to remove his name.
The on-court impacts of the two departures are a bit opposite. Avdalovic started 16 out of 19 games he played in 2020-21, and started 20 of 26 in 2019-20. Larsen, meanwhile, was rarely used, playing over 10 minutes in a game just twice this season as he was buried in a crowded frontcourt rotation.
So, in short, the Avdalovic transfer is the most impactful of the two. Avdalovic could have returned for another season as a graduate senior, but elected to forgo his final year in Flagstaff.
Avdalovic went from a specialist, 3-point-or-bust type of guard, to a more all-around scoring threat the past two seasons. He led the Lumberjacks in 3-point shooting the past three seasons, shooting hyper-efficient rates of 49%, 41% and 44% in each season, all while improving his off-the-dribble game.
Avdalovic had a solid Big Sky Conference tournament, scoring 26 points in his team's first-round win over Portland State and 12 in a loss against Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals.
In his place next season, assuming no one else transfers -- which is a possibility -- Keith Haymon and Nik Mains would be the top outside shooting options for the Lumberjacks.
Mains had a career season in which he doubled his per-game scoring from a season ago, increasing his average from 4.7 to 8.8 points per game. He also became a legit stretch-big this past season as he hit 41% of his 3-point tries in going 32 of 79 from deep.
Haymon started in a long slump -- in one span missing 17 3s in a row. Then, after the drought from distance, he picked it up and ended the season at a 31% clip and an even better mark in Big Sky play at 36%.
Around the Big Sky
Northern Arizona is far from the only Big Sky school to be hit with some transfers.
According to the Verbal Commits database, 21 players have decided to transfer out of Big Sky schools. That number is still growing.
Idaho has the most departures so far at seven, but four of the transfers were seniors who either got their degree or were close to doing so. The biggest transfers so far are Montana transfers Cameron Satterwhite, who went from Loyola-Chicago to Northern Arizona then to Montana, and Michael Steadman -- who both left during the season -- and Avdalovic's departure.
Northern Colorado has had four players transfer out, Sac State two, Northern Arizona two, Montana State two, Montana two, Southern Utah one, Idaho State one, and Eastern Washington, Portland State and Weber State have none so far.
Verbal commits reports there have been over 600 names in the Division I transfer portal as of Wednesday night. Sixty athletes alone were added Wednesday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.