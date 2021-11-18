NAU's long-standing kicker: Aguilar reflects on football career

Luna encouraged Aguilar to kick for the football team -- which Luis said he was all for. But there was somebody at the time who wasn’t.

“My mom was always just a little hesitant just in case I got hurt, and I thought I was just going to play this season and then be done with it and go back to soccer,” Aguilar said.

One thing led to another and Aguilar fell in love with kicking. Due to his soccer skills, the kicking motion came naturally to him, and he was able to improve quickly.

Along with his quick progression and work ethic, Aguilar earned his teammates' trust and respect. It stuck out to Kuhm.

“His teammates enjoyed being around him because of his positive attitude, and they saw how hard he worked, and they saw the result,” Kuhm said.

After falling in love with kicking, Aguilar said, he knew he wanted to try to play college football. Despite only kicking for a short time, he began getting recruited by NAU during his senior soccer season and was invited to visit campus.

He ended up being offered a full-ride scholarship as a first-generation college student.