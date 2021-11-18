NAU's long-standing kicker: Aguilar reflects on football career

Snap. Spot. Hold. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks kicker Luis Aguilar wallops a football, sending it whizzing through the uprights.
Watching the 6-foot-3, 200-pound graduate student kick, he makes it look simple -- like he’s been kicking since he was young.
That’s only partly the case.
Growing up in Nogales, an Arizona town on the Mexico border, Aguilar thought he would pursue sports. He just wasn’t intending on that sport being football.
“My whole life, I thought I was going to pursue soccer or baseball,” Aguilar said. “And in high school, going into my senior year, I thought soccer was going to be the move. I wanted to play college soccer.”
Aguilar has always loved football and grew up watching a lot of it, and played soccer, baseball and golf. It just so happened that first-year Nogales football head coach Kevin Kuhm had an opportunity in 2014, Aguilar’s junior year.
The Nogales football team needed a kicker, so Kuhm went to Aguilar’s club soccer coach, Hugo Luna, to see if any of his players were interested.
“I told [Luna] they only have to come to a couple practices a week because they had club soccer on Saturday, they had a couple practices during the weekend,” Kuhm said. “Luis was the only one who came out to kick.”
Luna encouraged Aguilar to kick for the football team -- which Luis said he was all for. But there was somebody at the time who wasn’t.
“My mom was always just a little hesitant just in case I got hurt, and I thought I was just going to play this season and then be done with it and go back to soccer,” Aguilar said.
One thing led to another and Aguilar fell in love with kicking. Due to his soccer skills, the kicking motion came naturally to him, and he was able to improve quickly.
Along with his quick progression and work ethic, Aguilar earned his teammates' trust and respect. It stuck out to Kuhm.
“His teammates enjoyed being around him because of his positive attitude, and they saw how hard he worked, and they saw the result,” Kuhm said.
After falling in love with kicking, Aguilar said, he knew he wanted to try to play college football. Despite only kicking for a short time, he began getting recruited by NAU during his senior soccer season and was invited to visit campus.
He ended up being offered a full-ride scholarship as a first-generation college student.
“That moment was insane, just because that’s the last thing we kind of expected, especially in this sport,” Aguilar said. “But I remember them [his parents] crying, and we celebrated a lot the day after. It felt like a dream.”
Aguilar redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and began pursuing his marketing degree. There were specialists ahead of him on the depth chart who had been kicking, including fellow freshman Griffin Roehler, who was selected to the All-Big Sky First Team following that season.
Aguilar recalls that first year away from home being a challenge, having to learn to juggle practice with homework and study hall. But early in his college career, Aguilar met two teammates he now considers family in punter DJ Arnson and long snapper Justin Hathoot.
“It’s been really special because, you know, those are my boys,” Aguilar said. “They’re going to be in my wedding one day. And the trust we have is just like next level.”
Arnson, who arrived on campus spring 2017, remembers meeting Aguilar for the first time in the Lumberjack Mathematics Center, and thinking that he was a “genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Now, the two live together, and along with Hathoot have earned multiple conference and All-American honors. Aguilar and Arnson also pushed each other through their master’s degrees.
“He’s a really fun-loving, easy-going, good-hearted, I mean, I can’t say enough good things, he’s just a really, really great person,” Arnson said. “Loves to golf, he’s a great golfer. He can beat pretty much anyone I know.”
In 2018, Roehler left the program for personal reasons, giving Aguilar, who had only punted in college, the opportunity to place-kick for the first time since high school.
He was an uneven 4 of 8 on field goals his first season in the role, but it was 2019 when he truly broke out. That season, he was perfect on extra points and made 22 of 25 field goals, including a career-long 57-yarder against the Northern Colorado Bears.
After the season, Aguilar received the Fred Mitchell Award, given annually to the best kicker in the FCS, NCAA Division II and III, NAIA and NJCAA.
“I was shocked to be honest, just cause there’s a lot of talented kids out there. A lot of people that had great seasons,” Aguilar said.
For Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball, what sticks out about Luis is the kind of person he is.
“Oh, he’s a great person, has a great work ethic. Extremely, extremely high-, high-character guy,” Ball said.
After his 2019 season, Aguilar started receiving interest from NFL teams, but chose to focus on completing his master’s in human relations, rather than the draft when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Aguilar wouldn’t be the first Lumberjacks kicker drafted. The last NAU player to be selected in the draft was punter Paul Ernster. Ernster was picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2005 draft and spent time with the Browns, Lions and Steelers during his career.
With his two degrees now completed, Aguilar said he hopes to work in marketing for a professional sports team, or in pharmaceutical sales. But first, he wants to try to continue his unique football journey.
“Obviously when the season’s done, sign with an agent, get ready for my pro day, hopefully get invited to a Senior Bowl, and then, you know, just play it by ear and see what happens,” Aguilar said.