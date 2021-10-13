NAU's Kucharova finds media career after golf

As a result, her role with the LET took her across Europe during the summer including a stop at the Amundi Evian Championship in France where she was the LET's only media representative along with a photographer.

None of her experiences over the summer though topped her opportunity to work the 2021 Solheim Cup held in Toledo, Ohio last month. The Solheim Cup is a biennial golf tournament pitting the best golfers in Europe versus the best golfers in the United States, similar to the Ryder Cup on the men's side.

"I'm really grateful that Coach (Bedortha) allowed me to go to the Solheim Cup," Kucharova said. "It was at the beginning of the academic year and he could have said that (being a graduate assistant) was my job and I had to be here, and I kind of expected that. But we didn't have a tournament and he said I had to go because it's a great opportunity. I'm really grateful because I would have missed out on that and that was a big experience."

Kucharova's trip to Ohio in September started with helping with media coverage and social channels for the PING Junior Solheim Cup featuring the best juniors in Europe and the U.S. Among the highlights was meeting two of the sport's legends, Annika Sörenstam, who was Team Europe's captain at the event, and Juli Inkster, and of course watching Europe win the Solheim Cup itself.