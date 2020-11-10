NAU's Khiarica Rasheed wins Big Sky women's hoops preseason MVP; Cameron Shelton makes 1st-team All-Conference

Northern Arizona women's basketball forward Khiarica Rasheed was voted as the Big Sky Conference women's preseason most valuable player, the conference announced Tuesday.

Rasheed, a senior, is the first Lumberjacks women's hoops player ever to earn the preseason nod. She was also named to the preseason All-Conference team along with Idaho's Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea, Montana State's Darian White, Idaho State's Dora Goles and Northern Colorado's Alisha Davis.

Rasheed was in contention last year for the Big Sky MVP but ultimately fell just short in her junior year to former Montana State star Fallyn Freije.

Rasheed led the Big Sky in scoring in 2019-20 with a league-best 18.9 points per contest in 20 conference games. She also finished fourth in rebounding at 8.2 per game and was a foul magnet, leading the Big Sky in free-throw attempts at 126 and 96 makes.

Rasheed is also the first Northern Arizona rep to earn preseason All-Conference honors since the award was created in 2015-16.

The NAU men also had some preseason recognition. Lumberjacks junior guard Cameron Shelton was named to the men's preseason All-Conference team a year after he finished his sophomore campaign as a third-team honoree.