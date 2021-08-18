NAU's Hall, Owen continuing a football friendship years in the making

Northern Arizona running back Draycen Hall and receiver Coleman Owen knew -- or at least hoped -- years ago that they would be successful college football players. It would be even better, they thought, if they wore the same uniform while doing so.
Hall and Owen starred for the Higley Knights in Gilbert in their high school days, and now have stepped into important roles for the Lumberjack offense as the 2021 fall season approaches.
When Hall graduated from Higley in 2018 -- a year before Owen in 2019 -- the latter made a promise that they would be teammates again.
Before that could happen, though, Hall left on a two-year church mission. Owen joined the Lumberjacks in the fall of 2019, but it was uncertain whether the two would be reunited until 2020.
“Coleman told me, ‘I’m going to commit where you commit,’ and I was like ‘OK, that’s awesome,’ but I didn’t believe him at all. And I ended up committing to Southern Utah,” Hall said,
He changed his mind, though, eventually picking an up-and-coming Lumberjack squad.
“I came back from my mission and he was playing at NAU and wanted me to come here. And it turns out I committed to where he was, so we talked about it in high school, but just to have it actually come true is awesome.”
“I still remember when he told me he was going to commit here, I was just so happy,” Owen added of Hall.
The pair have carved their own paths at Northern Arizona. In the brief, five-game 2021 spring season, Owen ranked third in receiving yards (202) and led the Lumberjacks with two receiving touchdowns. One of the two scores came on the last play of a Feb. 27 game Southern Utah, scoring with no time remaining and winning the game in walk-off fashion.
Owen felt like he had improved after his freshman year. A winning score proved it.
“It was awesome to be able to do that and kind of solidify my role here,” Owen said.
Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball said he has been impressed with Owen, both on and off the field.
“He’s a guy that works extremely hard, does everything right, takes ownership of everything, and is not just a great football player but a great person who does everything he needs to do to be successful,” Ball said.
Hall made a splash early in his college career, too. He led the Lumberjacks in rushing yards (241) as a freshman in the spring.
After two years off from football during his mission, Hall said he was not in peak shape when he came to Flagstaff. After the spring and a full, traditional offseason training regiment, he said his lifts and speed have both improved drastically.
“I’m feeling more confident, feeling like I’m stronger and faster, which is a big deal for me. So I’m excited for the season, and my hands are a little bit better," he said.
Ball knew Hall could be a solid player from his first snap in practice.
“He came in and contributed right away, and I think a lot of it is his mental maturity. He went on a mission for two years and he’s seen some things, been through some adversity not everyone has, and stepped right in and made an impact,” Ball said of Hall.
The pair of players credit each other for some of their success. Aside from teammates on the field, Owen and Hall are roommates and spend a majority of their free time together as well. They talk about football, school and especially their shared faith in Christianity.
They push each other to get better in practice, but also keep it light when they can.
“Just the other day I had a kick return where I had the ball in the wrong hand, and (Hall) was messing with me telling me to switch hands, so there’s always a lot of that. We’re competitive in everything we do, but still have fun,” Owen said.
Northern Arizona begins its season on Sept. 2 with a home game against Sam Houston State, the defending FCS champion. Both Hall and Owen believe the Lumberjacks have improved significantly in summer training.
The Lumberjacks will rely on both players to make an impact, if they hope to have further success this season. The two players are rooting for each other, and know they have long football careers ahead as great friends and teammates.
“We live together, we eat together, practice together, and I haven’t gotten sick of him yet,” Hall said.