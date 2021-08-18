NAU's Hall, Owen continuing a football friendship years in the making

“I’m feeling more confident, feeling like I’m stronger and faster, which is a big deal for me. So I’m excited for the season, and my hands are a little bit better," he said.

Ball knew Hall could be a solid player from his first snap in practice.

“He came in and contributed right away, and I think a lot of it is his mental maturity. He went on a mission for two years and he’s seen some things, been through some adversity not everyone has, and stepped right in and made an impact,” Ball said of Hall.

The pair of players credit each other for some of their success. Aside from teammates on the field, Owen and Hall are roommates and spend a majority of their free time together as well. They talk about football, school and especially their shared faith in Christianity.

They push each other to get better in practice, but also keep it light when they can.

“Just the other day I had a kick return where I had the ball in the wrong hand, and (Hall) was messing with me telling me to switch hands, so there’s always a lot of that. We’re competitive in everything we do, but still have fun,” Owen said.