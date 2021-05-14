NAU's Aguilar racks up another national honor

Marking his third postseason honor, and second All-American selection, Northern Arizona kicker Luis Aguilar was named to the 2021 Spring AFCA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches' All-America Second Team on Friday.

It is Aguilar's first career honor from the AFCA and his ninth postseason All-American honor during his Lumberjacks tenure. On Wednesday, Aguilar was named to the Associated Press All-American team and the Big Sky Conference placed him on the first team in April.

Even in a shortened season, Aguilar continued to provide the Lumberjacks with a consistent scoring option. Extending his consecutive extra points made streak to 64 with another eight this season, Aguilar is now 13 back of Micky Penaflor's program record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989.

Aguilar also connected on 9 of 10 field goals this season, with a long of 48 yards against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The senior's career extra point percentage and field goal percentage both currently top Northern Arizona's record book. Hitting 83 of 84 extra points, Aguilar's career extra point percentage sits at 98.8%. Additionally, Aguilar's 81.4% on field goals at 35 of 43 also ranks first in program history as well as fifth among active FCS kickers.