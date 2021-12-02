NAU women's hoops mounts comeback, starts Big Sky play 1-0

Northern Arizona women’s basketball mounted a late comeback to beat the Weber State Wildcats 83-79 to give the Lumberjacks a 1-0 start to Big Sky play Thursday at the Rolle Activity Center.

The Lumberjacks trailed a majority of the game, leading just four of the 40 minutes total, but made the important plays late to finish ahead.

“I felt like we didn’t quite have it that first half, but I feel like we really bounced back and really had to get after them a little bit – probably too much – but hopefully that motivated them to just come out and play our game,” Northern Arizona coach Loree Payne said. “Once we relaxed and didn’t play so tight we did some really good things.”

Weber State came out hot to start. A team mostly interested in attacking the paint, the Wildcats shot 67% in the first quarter, and attempted just one 3-pointer.

The Wildcats led 25-14 after a quarter. Eight of those points came from forward Jadyn Matthews in the paint, while guard Kori Pentzer added seven.

“I think for us, our one-on-one defense was just a step slow,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks started to pick it up from there, including eight points in the paint from forward Khiarica Rasheed in the second quarter. Northern Arizona’s offense, shaking off a bit of rust from a 12-day break between games, shot 53% from the floor in the period, and the defense tightened up a bit.

The Lumberjacks cut into the lead, but still trailed 53-49 at halftime.

In the locker room during the break, Northern Arizona adjusted its defense. The Lumberjacks did not make any drastic schematic changes, though they did back off a step to protect the paint, knowing the Wildcats were not a proficient offense from the perimeter. The difference, when the Lumberjacks came back and tied the game briefly, was in its defensive effort.

“I think we were a step behind most of the first half, so second half when we came out of halftime, we talked about bringing the intensity up and getting in front when they tried to post us up, and icing and not letting them just take us straight to the hoop,” guard Regan Schenck said.

“At halftime we really talked about adjusting our help-side. And our help-side was just non-existent in the first half, which allowed them to just go off on us, but we adjusted and that’s what helped us,” added forward Sierra Mich’l.

And Northern Arizona’s offense took off in the second half, as well. Rasheed led the team in points (17), shooting a steady 7 of 11 from the field as a counter to Weber State’s inside presence. Eight different Northern Arizona players scored in the second half, though, to balance the effort.

The Lumberjacks also got an efficient effort from Mich’l in the latter part of the game. She scored six of her 11 total points in the third quarter, getting an offensive flow on post shots.

“I feel like I got warm, for sure. Going into the first half I didn’t get a lot of minutes, and then going into the second half I got a little bit more, and then once I got in my rhythm it was just point-after-point,” she said.

Northern Arizona battled back, trading baskets with the Wildcats to trail by just one point with 4:27 left in the game. Mich’l hit a layup with just over four minutes left to go up 71-70. Guard Emily Rodabaugh hit a 3 to put the Lumberjacks up 74-72 and a pair of free throws from guard Nina Radford put them up 76-72 late.

The Wildcats responded with a couple buckets of their own, trailing 79-77 with 24 seconds left. Weber State got an open 3 but missed it long. NAU inbounded it, got the ball to guard Miki’ala Maio, who sunk a pair of foul shots. Weber State added one more basket, but Schenck hit another pair of free throws to ice the game.

Schenck said she was proud of the team for pulling out a victory in a game the Lumberjacks didn’t perform the way they wanted to. Still, the Lumberjacks moved to 2-3 (1-0 Big Sky) and will take on Idaho State at home on Saturday.

A slow start did not hamper the Lumberjacks Thursday, but moving forward in conference play, the Northern Arizona players will look to be more efficient at the beginning of games.

“It was tough, we definitely did not want to start out that way. So we’re hoping that we can learn from today’s game and come ready to go on Saturday,” Schenck said.

Game notes

Schenck solid on both ends

Schenck made several solid defensive plays, including a pass deflection in the final seconds of the game to halt a Weber State last-chance scoring effort. She also played one of her best offensive games of the season, finishing with eight points, six assists and four rebounds while leading the offense well.

She said her offensive play has not been up to her standard early in the season, but felt that Thursday’s win was a step in the right direction.

“It’s more of a mentality for me, when I am driving to the hoop and getting into the paint I need to be less hesitant and looking less to pass and more to get in and get to the hoop,” Schenck said.

Payne added that Schenck’s role with Maio in the starting backcourt is important for the success of both players, too.

“I felt like she pushed tempo a ton tonight, so you saw her bringing the ball up a little bit more,” Payne said of Schenck. “And I felt like that was really successful for us, and it also puts Miki in a situation where she can come off some screens and get some good scoring looks. So you’ll probably see that a little bit more,”

Rebounding a priority

Northern Arizona was out-rebounded 37-36 on the night. Though pleased with the overall effort to not give up a huge margin to a bigger team, Payne said the Lumberjacks gave up too many offensive rebounds in the second half, and will need to clean that effort up moving forward in the season.

“Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for us. We’ve gotten out-rebounded in most of our games or all of them thus far, and Weber came in here plus-9 on the boards against their opponents. So it was something we really needed to focus on,” Payne said.

“Even today our rebounds weren’t very good, so we definitely still need to improve on that. That’s huge to be able to battle in the paint,” Mich’l added.

