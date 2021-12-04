NAU women's basketball wins OT thriller over Idaho State

Northern Arizona women’s basketball knocked off the reigning Big Sky Champion Bengals Saturday, as the Lumberjacks defeated Idaho State 81-74 in overtime at home to push their conference record to 2-0.

The Lumberjacks committed 28 turnovers in the game, 18 more than they had two days prior in a victory over Weber State, but out-shot the Bengals by over 20% from the floor -- 58% to 35.8% -- and out-rebounded them 38-31 to steal the win at home.

“I didn’t feel like we played our best Thursday or Saturday, so we have some work to do. But any time you can get a win in the conference you’re feeling pretty solid,” coach Loree Payne said.

Down by nine heading into the fourth quarter, Northern Arizona tightened up defensively and were more careful with the ball. The Lumberjacks outscored the Bengals 17-8 in the final period, including a crucial block by forward Sierra Mich’l late in the game.

Lumberjacks guard Miki’ala Maio hit a free throw to tie the game at 65-65 with eight seconds left in regulation. The Bengals moved the ball quickly up the floor to attempt a last-second shot to win. Guard Dora Goles shot from the perimeter, but Mich’l blocked it as the buzzer sounded to extend the game into an extra period.

“I kind of just played our defensive principles, and she threw the ball into my hand. I think that might have been the easiest block I ever had in my life,” Mich’l said, chuckling. “Nothing too crazy, it was just clutch. I was happy it happened.”

She went on to score six of her game-high 21 points in overtime. Maio hit four late free throws to ice the game, and the Lumberjacks drew a charge with 17 seconds left to put a bow on Northern Arizona’s defensive excellence late in the game.

Despite some issues offensively, the Lumberjacks defense kept them in the game throughout regulation.

“We just knew we had to get stops on defense and stay together. We were just playing together and talking,” Northern Arizona guard Nyah Moran said.

From just under nine minutes left in the third quarter until regulation, Northern Arizona never led, while Idaho State took what looked like commanding margins at some points.

The Lumberjacks closed the gap to three or four points a few times, but could never quite get over the hump. With 2:39 left in the game, forward Khiarica Rasheed hit a layup to tie the score at 63-63. Later on, the Lumberjacks had free throw attempts that could have given a late lead, but could not knock down enough to go ahead.

However, the defense and hustle won out. Northern Arizona had been in a close game just two days prior, an 83-79 victory over Weber State that came down to the wire. Figuring out how to eek out a close contest so recently was helpful against the Bengals, guard Nina Radford said.

“I think in a sense, Thursday prepped us to be in this moment. Idaho State blew out Portland State so they haven’t been in a game like this in the conference. So I think we were more poised as a team,” said Radford, who hit a 3-pointer in overtime that finally gave the Lumberjacks a lead they would never lose.

“I was just thinking, ‘If I get this ball, I’m shooting it and I’m hitting it,’ she said of the corner 3. “That’s what was going through my head.”

Her 3 was just one of three the Lumberjacks hit all game. They did not make any until the second half. The lack of outside scoring was something Payne said slowed the offense down, and partially caused some of the turnovers.

“Idaho State’s a great defensive team. They clog it in the middle, obviously we weren’t hitting our outside shots early, so I think we were trying to force it a little bit too much into Khi and Sierra. And so for us we need to knock down some outside shots so we can bring the defense out and get those inside looks,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona pushed its record to 3-3 (2-0) Big Sky and will host four more consecutive home games moving forward, starting with a non-conference battle with the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Despite some struggles, a win over the defending conference champion in front of the home crowd was encouraging. The Lumberjacks will hope to utilize that feeling moving forward.

“We’re here to play,” Moran said. “We’re here to compete with teams so they can’t take us lightly.”

