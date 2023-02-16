Northern Arizona women’s basketball overcame a cold shooting night Thursday, utilizing its defense to beat Eastern Washington 61-55 at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (16-12, 10-5 Big Sky) shot just 29.4% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range, and also committed 19 turnovers. But they held the Eagles to a 31.1% overall shooting mark and outrebounded Eastern Washington 54-39 with 19 offensive rebounds.

Coach Loree Payne credited the Lumberjacks’ defense for the victory.

“Obviously it was a tough back-and-forth battle and we struggled to score a little bit in the fourth quarter, but I felt like defensively we made such huge strides the last couple weeks. And we were able to get some really critical stops,” Payne said.

Regan Schenck led the Lumberjacks with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and was one of four players to score double-digits for Northern Arizona. Emily Rodabaugh scored 13 and collected nine rebounds, while Fatoumata Jaiteh added 11 points and Olivia Moran chipped in 10.

Jaiteh recorded a double-double, finishing with a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with her 11 points. It was her second time recording the feat against Eastern Washington this season. She scored 13 and collected 14 rebounds in a game against the Eagles on Jan. 21.

With the Lumberjacks still recovering from the injury to Montana Oltrogge -- who suffered a leg ailment on Feb. 6 at Idaho State -- Jaiteh felt she needed to pick up some slack inside, and produced Thursday.

“It’s just an effort thing. I just had to do what I needed to do to help my team out, and that was rebounding because Montana’s out. And we had to step up and fill those shoes,” Jaiteh said.

Part of Northern Arizona’s scoring struggles came from missing Oltrogge, who averages 13.4 points per game. Even with her absent, though, the Lumberjacks have won two of the last three games.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to play without Montana because she gave us such great scoring and such great rebounding, so we’re trying to fill those gaps. But I feel like people are definitely starting to step up,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks led the majority of the game, only giving up the lead once as the Eagles took a one-point advantage on a corner 3 from Aaliyah Alexander with 3:55 left to play. Northern Arizona responded quickly, though, as Olivia Moran hit a layup to take a 56-55 lead with 3:08 left.

Both teams missed shots on several consecutive possessions before Schenck hit a 3 with 16.1 seconds to play.

Jaiteh iced the game with a pair of made free throws with 4.8 seconds on the clock.

Northern Arizona led by as much as 13 early in the second quarter, but allowed the Eagles to creep back into the game. However, Payne said she was proud of the grit shown to win despite a poor shooting night.

“I think that they’ve taken a lot of pride in their defense, especially the last four or five games,” Payne said. “We’re a high-powered offensive team, and we can score a lot of points in a short amount of time. But there’s going to be games where we don’t score, and those games can’t just be automatic losses for us.”

The Lumberjacks will host Idaho Saturday.