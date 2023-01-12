NAU women's basketball suffers letdown against Portland State

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball team suffered a letdown Thursday night, as it fell to the Portland State Vikings, 79-66, at the Walkup Skydome.

Following a three-game win streak in conference play, including road victories against stout teams in Montana and Montana State last week, the Lumberjacks (9-9, 3-2 Big Sky) couldn’t respond to a dominating run by the Vikings in the third quarter, and Northern Arizona ultimately lost to a team it beat by double-digits twice last season.

Coach Loree Payne lamented the team’s preparation up to Thursday’s contest, a surprise after such emotional wins in the last week.

“I felt like we were not as focused, we were not as disciplined this week in practice, even though we continued to harp on that need. And I think we played, today, like we practiced this week, which is disappointing, especially for a team that was making such huge strides. I’m excited to see how they respond,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona’s Montana Oltrogge led the way statistically for the Lumberjacks, scoring a team-high 23 points and collecting 11 rebounds. But her effort wasn’t enough to sustain the Lumberjacks offensively, as they shot just 40.6% from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range. The Lumberjacks also committed 17 turnovers, including 12 in the second half.

Meanwhile, they couldn’t consistently slow down the Vikings, who shot 51.8% from the floor and hit 8 of 20 from 3. Portland State also got an outstanding offensive performance from guard Esmerelda Morales, who scored 28 points, including five 3s, in just 30 minutes.

“I thought they knocked down some pretty big shots. We tried to change our game plan a little bit against (Morales), because obviously she was playing really well. And for some reason we weren’t able to execute the changes on the court,” Payne said of Northern Arizona’s defense.

She added: “We were supposed to go over the screens and we decided to go under them, so that will throw all the game plan off.”

The two teams played a relatively even game through the first half. Portland State led 13-4 after the first few minutes, but the Lumberjacks clawed back. Northern Arizona secured six offensive rebounds in the first two quarters, which made up a bit of the lack of shooting efficiency, and the Vikings had a stretch where they missed eight consecutive shots.

Forward Sophie Glancey hit a layup from the post to give the Lumberjacks a 30-29 lead at halftime.

Portland State dominated the third quarter, though. The Vikings hit their first five shots and started the half on a 14-7 run to lead, 43-37, before a timeout with 4:46 left in the third quarter. They finished just as strong, leading 59-44 ahead of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks went cold offensively.

“In the second half they kind of took away the middle a little bit, which is where, personally, I was scoring in the second quarter. But we have to be able to adapt and be able to change when they throw things at us. And I think that’s what we kind of struggled with on the offensive end, and then we let our defensive mistakes affect our offense,” Oltrogge said.

Oltrogge hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to just 59-50 with 9:12 left to play. That was as close as the Lumberjacks would get though, as Portland State regrouped after a timeout and rolled the rest of the way.

A quick couple baskets by the Vikings cut the momentum for Northern Arizona, who tried to foul late to extend the game but never was that close to catching up.

“Yeah, when you have momentum going it’s good, but when you give up points on the other side it kills it right away,” Oltrogge said.

Northern Arizona will host Sacramento State on Saturday.

Thanks to Schenck

Playing 36 minutes in Thursday’s contest, guard Regan Schenck broke the Northern Arizona record for minutes played in a career (4,161), and now holds the record with 4,181, and has several more games this season to add to her total. She finished with a game-high nine assists, to go along with five points and four rebounds.

Payne said Schenck’s record is a testament to the point guard’s skill and durability.

“I think it goes to the athleticism of that kid to be able to sustain that for five years. She’s been playing a significant amount of minutes for pretty much her entire career. And she’s an athlete in everything she does, how she takes care of her body, it has allowed her be the elite athlete that she is,” Payne said.