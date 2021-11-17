NAU women's basketball shoots lights out in home-opening win over UNLV, 84-62

Northern Arizona women’s basketball put together its best performance of the young season Wednesday, defeating UNLV 84-62 at the Rolle Activity Center to earn their first win of the year and open the home schedule with a victory.

The Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) made baskets all night, shooting 58.1% from the field -- nearly 25% better than the Lady Rebels’ 34.3% mark -- and 46.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona was close in its first two games of the season, but both turned into losses to Washington State and Washington last week. They felt like they righted some of the wrongs Wednesday at home.

“Coming off of those games, even though they were losses, they were really encouraging to kind of see the level we can compete at. And we weren’t really hitting shots when we were in Washington, so the biggest thing was getting shots up today and yesterday, and obviously it showed in our shooting percentage,” guard Lauren Orndoff said.

The Lumberjacks also played a particularly unselfish, smart style offensively, dishing 24 assists and committing just 14 turnovers.

“When they zoned us, that really helped, especially for me being in the middle," forward Khiarica Rasheed said. "I’m just really quick to get it in and out. And I think we’re the best when we share the ball and get everybody involved.”

Northern Arizona took over from the start. The Lumberjacks scored 29 first-quarter points, including nine from guard Emily Rodabaugh. She hit three consecutive 3s late in the quarter, often the result of solid half-court offense.

She finished the game with 17 points to go along with her game-high 10 rebounds.

“It started once I got hot; my teammates knew how to find me. And from there it was just keeping the ball in my hands if I could get it, and go from there,” Rodabaugh said.

The Lumberjacks scored just 13 points in the second quarter and gave up a 10-0 run to start the period, but still led 42-29, thanks in part to a buzzer-beater by Orndoff before the halftime break.

Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said she was proud of the team’s defensive effort, despite a size advantage in the post. That activity, she said, allowed them to keep the lead despite a low-scoring period.

“I felt like defense has kind of always been our struggle the last few years. And I feel like we’ve completely made a 180 with our defensive effort, intensity, system. They’re bought into what we’re doing,” she said. “We caused UNLV to get disrupted a little bit, and I think that really helped instigate our offense.”

The Lumberjacks righted the ship at halftime on the way to handing UNLV its first loss of the season after it started 3-0, cruising to a 23-15 scoring differential in the third quarter. Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck dished five assists in the period and finished with 11 total.

Rodabaugh hit a mid-range jumper as time expired and the Lumberjacks led 65-44 heading into the final quarter.

From there, it was Rasheed’s time to close the game. She hit several shots and drew fouls close to the basket, finishing the night with a game-high 24 points.

“It was with the big old cast that I’m wearing,” she said, pointing to a brace on her hand, “I’m glad the shots fell.”

Payne was pleased with her team’s play, but she said that, moving forward, it needs to play more of a complete game, avoiding lulls like the one in the first half.

“That second quarter was a little challenging, especially out of the gate, coming out so strong and having a 29-point quarter and then turning around and having a 13-point quarter. We’ve got to be a little more consistent with that, and I felt like we didn’t have a flow in that first four-ish minutes of that quarter,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona will travel to UTEP on Saturday before playing six consecutive games at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0