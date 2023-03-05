The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team advanced to the Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Championships semifinals with a 64-48 win over Northern Colorado in the first round Sunday in Boise, Idaho.

Entering as the tournament’s top seed, the Lumberjacks had a day off before their first game. They utilized the rest to come out fast.

“I felt like we were a little bit worried that we were going to have to weather the storm for the first couple minutes of the game, having not played yet. But they came out confident, and it was really good to see their energy from the get-go,” coach Loree Payne said.

The No. 1 Lumberjacks (20-12, 14-5 Big Sky) played solid defensively, holding the No. 9 Bears to just 30.2% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. The Lumberjacks, perhaps shaking some nerves in their first postseason game, shot just 34.8% from the floor themselves, and 27.6% from behind the arc, but their defense allowed them to stay ahead the whole way.

Northern Colorado also turned the ball over 19 times. The Lumberjacks capitalized with 22 points off turnovers.

“Our transition game is really our best game. So I think we really applied that right when we went in,” Schenck said.

Nyah Moran and Regan Schenck led the Lumberjacks offensively, each scoring 15 points. Schenck also added seven assists in the first game of her final conference tournament, and scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. Olivia Moran also chipped in 11 points, adding four rebounds and four assists.

The Lumberjacks pulled ahead early, starting on a 7-0 run as the Bears went 0 for 3 with three turnovers on their first six possessions.

Northern Arizona kept the defensive pressure up in the first period, finishing the quarter up 16-4. The Bears committed more than double the turnovers (6) as they had made shots (2) in the period.

The Lumberjacks continued to apply pressure defensively, but their offense began to slide in the second quarter. Northern Arizona missed each of their last eight shots to end the half -- going on a scoring drought that lasted 4:45 -- but still led 25-17 at the break.

Then, when the third quarter began, the Lumberjacks got on an offensive roll. Emily Rodabaugh hit two consecutive 3s and Olivia Moran made a layup to give the Lumberjacks an 8-2 lead to start the half.

“My teammates were finding the hot hand. I appreciate that and I feed off it,” Nyah Moran said.

Northern Colorado cut the deficit to just eight points early in the fourth quarter. But a 5-0 run on a pair of baskets by the Moran sisters extended the advantage to 13 points with 5:55 left to play.

The Lumberjacks held strong from there, and Fatoumata Jaiteh hit an and-one layup with 2:34 remaining that took the wind out of the game.

Northern Arizona will have a day off before playing Tuesday against the winner of Eastern Washington and Montana's game Monday. A day of rest following the first round was a goal in getting to Boise.

“We wanted that 1 or 2-seed, just because it sets you up for a position that is very advantageous,” Payne said. “But you still have to show up and do the work. Today I think we did that.”