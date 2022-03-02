NAU women's basketball plays well late, beats EWU at home

Northern Arizona women’s basketball rode a hot second half Wednesday to win their second consecutive game with an 81-67 victory over Eastern Washington at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (14-13, 11-8 Big Sky) pushed their record over .500 with the victory, and with a win on Friday could potentially lock in a bye in the first round of next week’s Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Tournament.

Forward Khiarica Rasheed recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Emily Rodabaugh had a game-high 21 points with nine rebounds. Guard Regan Schenck also took sole possession in Northern Arizona’s all-time assists record book with eight against the Eagles. She has dished out 449 in her career.

The difference in the game came down to Northern Arizona’s defensive effort, especially in the second half. The Lumberjacks held Eastern Washington to 38.1% shooting from the field and 25.7% in the final two quarters, holding the Eagles to 24 points after giving up 43 in the first half.

“We just talked about having a little more urgency on defense, getting there quicker on the catch. They were hitting from 3, so we had to understand who and where shooters were, and I felt like our defensive energy picked up,” coach Loree Payne said.

The Lumberjacks also out-rebounded the Eagles, 53-29, and thus capitalized on Eastern Washington’s misses while also collecting a few offensive rebounds that led to scoring chances.

“For me out there, I was just like, ‘Mine, they’re mine!’ And I was taking all of them. And we were just being aggressive,” said Rasheed, whose 14 boards were the most of any player in the game.

Leading 60-56 after the third quarter in a tight game, Rodabaugh scored eight straight points in just under two minutes – two 3-pointers and a layup on a dish from Schenck. Eastern Washington did not score a point for the first 5:15 of the quarter before a 3 finally broke the seal with 4:45 left to play.

The run gave the Lumberjacks a double-digit lead, and though the Eagles cut it to single-digits on a couple of occasions, there was little chance for them to mount a comeback.

Wednesday constituted Rodabaugh’s fourth consecutive game with double-digit scoring. She said she feels like she is rounding into solid form offensively at the right time.

“If there was ever a point in the season for me to start scoring consistently like this, I think this is a pretty good time to start. I just plan on continuing it. I think it’s a pretty big confidence boost for myself, and it’s a credit to my teammates being able to put me in positions I get put in to score the ball,” Rodabaugh said.

The Lumberjacks close the regular season with a home contest against Idaho on Friday in a contest that could prove impactful for seeding in the postseason. Northern Arizona defeated the Vandals, 76-63, in the teams’ last meeting on Dec. 30 in Moscow, Idaho.

The contest will also be senior night, as Northern Arizona honors Sentia Bryant, Miki’ala Maio, Lauren Orndoff, Nina Radford and Rasheed during their final home game of the season.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for Friday at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

