NAU women's basketball picked 3rd in preseason media and coaches polls; men land 8th in both

One was voted as a contender, the other looking up at the bulk of the Big Sky Conference.

The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday morning that the Northern Arizona women's basketball team was voted by both the media and Big Sky coaches as the preseason No. 3 while the men where picked to finish near the bottom at eighth.

The women were picked in the top half of the Big Sky preseason poll for the first time in more than a decade after the Lumberjacks, who also had star forward Khiarica Rasheed earn preseason MVP Tuesday, finished tied for fourth in 2019-20.

Northern Arizona finished in the final four of the Big Sky Conference championship tournament before it was nixed due to COVID-19 in March. All four semifinalist finishers -- Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State and Northern Arizona -- were the top four in both the preseason media and coaches' polls.

Idaho and Idaho State tied as the top team in the coaches' poll, and the media went with Idaho as the top team and Idaho State in second. Northern Arizona had three first-place votes in the coaches' poll. Montana State, last season's regular-season champ, was voted fourth in both polls.