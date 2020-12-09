NAU women's basketball goes ice-cold in 4th quarter in loss to GCU, 66-58, in Phoenix

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team kept as composed as it could for the bulk of the night against Grand Canyon Wednesday in Phoenix, until the hosting Antelopes blitzed the Lumberjacks in the fourth.

Northern Arizona entered the fourth quarter up 49-43, doing its best to hold off a chaotic Grand Canyon team that has forced over 27 turnovers in all three of its games this season entering the night. Then, once the fourth got rolling, the Lumberjacks went ice-cold.

Grand Canyon outscored Northern Arizona 23-9 in the final quarter en route to a 66-58 win, as the Antelopes stay perfect at 4-0 and the Lumberjacks fall to 3-2 (2-0 Big Sky Conference) after a pair of wins to open Big Sky play Saturday and Sunday.

It took the Lumberjacks three minutes to score in the fourth, as Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck weaved through the Grand Canyon pressure for a hoop to make it 51-all.

After that, it took Northern Arizona until the 52-second mark of the fourth -- over six minutes between buckets -- when Jacey Bailey raced down for a layup.

Northern Arizona made it a game late, with Miki'ala Maio hitting a 3-pointer and Bailey getting a fastbreak layup. The late spurt was a bit too late, however.