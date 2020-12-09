NAU women's basketball goes ice-cold in 4th quarter in loss to GCU, 66-58, in Phoenix

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team kept as composed as it could for the bulk of the night against Grand Canyon Wednesday in Phoenix, until the hosting Antelopes blitzed the Lumberjacks in the fourth.
Northern Arizona entered the fourth quarter up 49-43, doing its best to hold off a chaotic Grand Canyon team that has forced over 27 turnovers in all three of its games this season entering the night. Then, once the fourth got rolling, the Lumberjacks went ice-cold.
Grand Canyon outscored Northern Arizona 23-9 in the final quarter en route to a 66-58 win, as the Antelopes stay perfect at 4-0 and the Lumberjacks fall to 3-2 (2-0 Big Sky Conference) after a pair of wins to open Big Sky play Saturday and Sunday.
It took the Lumberjacks three minutes to score in the fourth, as Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck weaved through the Grand Canyon pressure for a hoop to make it 51-all.
After that, it took Northern Arizona until the 52-second mark of the fourth -- over six minutes between buckets -- when Jacey Bailey raced down for a layup.
Northern Arizona made it a game late, with Miki'ala Maio hitting a 3-pointer and Bailey getting a fastbreak layup. The late spurt was a bit too late, however.
As noted, Grand Canyon plays a frantic and chaotic style that looks to force a ton of turnovers. They did just that, forcing Northern Arizona into 25 turnovers while scoring 25 points off the Lumberjacks' miscues. The Antelopes applied pressure full-court, mid-court and often trapped during half-court sets throughout the game and eventually wore down the Lumberjacks.
Bailey had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds but committed a team-high eight turnovers, and JJ Nakai added 13 points. Grand Canyon's Katie Scott was a force inside with her game-high 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 10 rebounds. Scott scored 12 of her 21 total in the fourth alone as she was a massive part of the Antelopes' comeback.
As a team Northern Arizona shot 41% from the field, 37% from deep on 7-of-19 shooting and went 9 of 14 from the free-throw line. Northern Arizona hovered closer to mid-40s shooting or 50% for the game before going just 4 of 14 in the fourth.
The Lumberjacks committed seven turnovers in the fourth alone, leading to seven key points for Grand Canyon.
Up next
Northern Arizona is scheduled to get its home opener Thursday, Dec. 17, against UTEP (3-0) for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Rolle Activity Center.
Grand Canyon is scheduled to travel north to Cedar City, Utah, to face Big Sky squad Southern Utah (1-1) on Saturday.
