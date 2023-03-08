The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team fell in its second consecutive conference championship game Wednesday.

The No. 1-seeded Lumberjacks (21-13) couldn’t consistently perform offensively and dropped the Big Sky Conference tournament title matchup 76-63 to the third-seeded Sacramento State Hornets in Boise, Idaho.

The loss comes a year after a defeat to Montana State at the same stage.

“They put together a 40-minute game plan that worked for them, and unfortunately we didn’t have our best stuff tonight,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.

Northern Arizona couldn’t keep up with the Hornets, led by Jordan Olivares’s 26 points and Kaylin Randhawa’s 20. Sacramento State’s Kahlaijah Dean also added 16 and a game-high nine rebounds. The Hornets earned their first conference tournament championship in team history.

“These last three games, this group defended at a high level. I’m just beyond proud of what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished,” Hornets coach Mark Campbell said. “And we’re not done yet.”

The Lumberjacks had trouble scoring from out of the gates. Emily Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, but Northern Arizona shot just 36.2% from the floor and went only 6 for 19 from 3-point range. The Hornets, meanwhile, hit 45.5% of their shots.

Regan Schenck added 12 points, while Olivia Moran chipped in 10 with a team-high eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

Part of the issue for the Lumberjacks was the defensive pressure of Sacramento State’s Isnelle Natabou, who blocked three shots and defended well overall. The Hornets were secure on the boards, edging the Lumberjacks 37-34 in rebounding total. In tournament games leading up to the Big Sky finals, Northern Arizona utilized several second-chance opportunities to score.

The Lumberjacks also only scored five points on fast breaks, usually a spot where they have excelled this season. The Hornets committed 14 turnovers, but were efficient in getting back to defend and not allowing the Lumberjacks many opportunities to capitalize.

“It was tough to get into the flow that we wanted and the pace that we wanted,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks won four consecutive games to end the regular season, earning the top seed in the tournament. They also had beaten Sacramento State twice during the regular season, but couldn’t take down the Hornets in the most important contest.

Sacramento State led from the beginning. The Hornets started the game on an 8-0 run, hitting shots on their first three offensive possessions. Rodabaugh scored eight points in the period to keep the Lumberjacks close, but the Hornets led 22-18 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter proved torturous for the Lumberjacks, who went over seven minutes in the period without hitting a shot. Rodabaugh hit a 3 with 45 seconds left in the first half. It was the only shot the Lumberjacks made from the field, scoring just four points and giving up 15 to trail 37-22 at the break.

In all, the Lumberjacks shot just 25.8% in the first half, and scored just one point off of a Hornets turnover.

“I think we did a really good job fighting back, but our hole we dug at the beginning was too deep for us to get out of with enough time left,” Rodabaugh said.

“I felt like we lost the game in the second quarter,” Payne added.

The Hornets came out quick in the third quarter too, hitting a pair of 3s in an 8-5 run to start the period. With 1:45 left in the quarter, Randhawa made a 3 to increase Sacramento State’s lead to 20.

Olivia Moran and sister Nyah Moran combined for a 7-0 scoring burst for Northern Arizona to end the period and give the Lumberjacks a bit of momentum, but they still trailed 52-39 heading into the fourth period.

Schenck hit a 3 to cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth quarter. But by controlling the pace and shooting efficiently at the end, the Hornets increased the margin to 17 with 4 minutes on the clock. With 1:40 remaining, Olivia Moran made a layup on an assist from Mary McMorris to cut the lead to nine points, but she fouled out right after and that was as close as the Lumberjacks got.

The Hornets closed out the remaining moments and celebrated their first championship by embracing on the court in the closing seconds.

Though their hopes of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament were dashed with the loss, the Lumberjacks will likely qualify for the WNIT or another competition because they won a share of the Big Sky Conference title in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

“We’re very hopeful that our season’s not done, and that we’ll be able to go on and finish pretty well in a postseason tournament,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona will graduate Schenck, Montana Oltrogge and Sanjana Ramesh following the season. Though Schenck was a starter and all-conference honoree, Oltrogge ended the season dealing with a knee injury and Ramesh did not see the court in the final game.