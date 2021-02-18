NAU women's basketball beats Weber State at home; men fall in Ogden in first game in 20 days

The Lumberjacks just so happened to take on a buzzsaw of a team that has been cutting its way through the rest of the Big Sky. The Lumberjacks lost to Weber State 92-59 -- the team's biggest loss since the 49-point defeat against Colorado State in December.

Despite being down two starters due to a non-COVID-19 illness and another out for a violation of team rules, Weber State controlled the entire game.

The Wildcats routed the Lumberjacks behind Isiah Brown's 31-point day. The star guard scored 20 in the first half to lead Weber State to a 44-28 advantage at halftime.

The Wildcats simply dominated. Weber State shot an absurd 56% from the field, 50% from deep and a solid 71.4% from the foul line. Weber State hit 18 3-pointers, while Northern Arizona attempted just 18 3s.

Weber State set a new school record for made 3s against a Division I team with the 18 makes.

The Lumberjacks shot 37.7% from the field and 33.3% from deep but did go 13 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Cameron Shelton led the Lumberjacks with 21 points, seven boards and four assists. Northern Arizona committed 15 turnovers that led to 15 Weber State points.