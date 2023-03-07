The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball team reached its second consecutive conference championship game with a win over Eastern Washington Tuesday.

The No. 1 Lumberjacks (21-12, 14-5 Big Sky) defeated the No. 4 Eagles 74-57 to get back to the title game of Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday. Last year, Northern Arizona got to the championship round but lost to Montana State in a tight battle.

This time around, the Lumberjacks hope to get over the hump and win the conference championship and earn a bid into the NCAA tournament.

Sophie Glancey records her first double double and helps lead @NAUWomensHoops to the Big Sky title game! #BigSkyInBoise pic.twitter.com/NlWmeG5ODj — Will Hopkins (@Will_Hopkins_LJ) March 7, 2023

"I'm just really proud of the team, and excited to be playing in the championship for the second straight year," coach Loree Payne said.

For the players that experienced last year’s loss to the Bobcats, Wednesday’s game will be a chance for revenge.

"Tensions are still high, and emotions can get the best of us. But I think it helps that half our team has been in this position," Northern Arizona's Regan Schenck said. "And hopefully we can just keep it going."

Schenck scored a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the second half, and collected five rebounds and six assists.

"She's a phenomenal player, and she sees the floor so well," Payne said of Schenck. "The decision-making that she is doing in the fourth quarter of big games is at an elite level."

Nyah Moran added 16 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. And Sophie Glancey needed just 17 minutes to secure a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. A freshman, Glancey enjoyed performing well in Boise, where she was raised.

“I watched them play here all the time growing up. So actually playing here was super cool. It’s one of my childhood dreams coming true,” Glancey said.

Northern Arizona outperformed the Eagles in nearly every statistical category Tuesday. The Lumberjacks shot 47.5% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, compared to 28.4% overall and 23.8% from 3 from the Eagles.

The Lumberjacks also dominated the rebound battle, beating the Eagles 46-36 and pulling down 14 offensive boards. The consistent rebounding gave the Lumberjacks several second-chance opportunities, both on close baskets and passes out to open shooters on the perimeter.

"I felt like our mindset in rebounding was at a really high level. We said if we can take care of the ball and win the rebounding battle, that just gives us extra possessions," Payne said. "And if our team has extra possessions we're in a great position to win any game."

Northern Arizona took over in the third quarter, blowing open what was a close game with several lead changes through the first half. It led 34-31 after the break, but started the third period with a 6-1 run, including five points from Schenck.

The Lumberjacks continued to play at their rapid pace in the third quarter, and Eastern Washington couldn’t respond. The Eagles missed four consecutive shots, as Northern Arizona increased its lead to 11.

With 2:04 left in the period, Glancey hit a layup and drew a foul, giving the Lumberjacks a 14-point lead. It was the biggest advantage Northern Arizona had to that point.

In her HOMETOWN!And-one for Sophie Glancey! She completes the three-point play and extends the lead to 14.#RaiseTheFlag | #BigSkyWBB pic.twitter.com/UDdq29wOKk — NAU Women's Basketball (@NAUWomensHoops) March 7, 2023

By the end of the period, Northern Arizona had outscored the Eagles 21-9, and led 55-40.

The Eagles made a quick run in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to just 10 points midway through the period. But Emily Rodabaugh hit a 3 to increase the margin back to 13 and stifle the late run with 3:44 to go. Schenck added a 3 on the next possession, and the Lumberjacks rolled from there.

Despite the win, the day was not fully jubilant for the Lumberjacks. Montana Oltrogge, who battled a leg injury at the end of the regular season, went down midway through the second quarter holding her leg. Payne could not comment on Oltrogge's status moving forward.

The Lumberjacks will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 7 Portland State and No. 3 Sacramento State Wednesday at 3 p.m.