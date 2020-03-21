NAU women's hoops in review: Lumberjacks turn the corner in Payne's 3rd season

Junior Khiarica Rasheed had a break-out year in which she averaged 16.5 points on 49% field goal shooting and 47% shooting -- on 36 tries -- from 3-point range and 7.2 rebounds per game. She led the Big Sky in scoring in conference-only play at 18.9 points per game, earned All-Big Sky First Team honors and was a contender for conference player of the year.

Rasheed took her scoring to new levels again, going from 7.4 points per game her freshman season to 12.8 and then adding her strong junior campaign. The undersized center has become one of the most efficient players in the Big Sky as her field goal shooting clip in conference play was second in the league.

“One of the biggest things is just that she has expanded her range," Payne said. "Her freshman year, no one really knew about her. Her sophomore year people were able to play off her a little bit, and this year, with her being able to knock down that 3, people had to come out and guard her."

After Rasheed scored 513 points, which landed her fifth most in a single season in program history, she is up to 1,130 points, which ranks seventh in program history. Barring any injuries, Rasheed should finish next season in the top three in scoring if she matches her total from this past year.