NAU women's basketball drops regular-season finale, 68-63, to Portland State

Payne attributed much of the offensive woes to a lack of aggressiveness. At times the Lumberjacks were hesitant to shoot or attack, leading to off-balance attempts.

"It was a lot of hesitation on offense -- which I'm not sure why," Payne said. "Those kids that are getting in there have the green light to shoot it, but it was almost like they were scared to shoot. A lot of our shots ended up off balance because we were hesitant to shoot the first one right away."

Despite the shooting woes and lapses in the defensive gameplan against the Vikings, the Lumberjacks made it a game late in the fourth quarter.

The Lumberjacks trailed by five with 32 seconds left before Caitlin Malvar found Jacey Bailey for a mid-range jumper in the teeth of the Portland State zone. Khiarica Rasheed was fouled while the shot was in the air, leading to her hitting on 1 of 2 tries at the foul line to make it a 63-61 game with 24 seconds left.

The Vikings converted just 1 of 2 at the line only for the Lumberjacks to answer with a pair of foul shots by Lauren Orndoff to make it 64-63.

Vikings guard Kylie Jimenez made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 12 seconds left.