NAU women's basketball drops regular-season finale, 68-63, to Portland State

It was a rough way to end the regular season for Northern Arizona women's basketball as a lack of discipline on defense and just-missed open shots put a damper on Wednesday's Senior Night.
The Lumberjacks dropped their third straight game in a 68-63 loss to Portland State in the Walkup Skydome, closing out the regular-season slate at 15-14 and 12-8 in the Big Sky and likely clinching a first-round bye in next week's conference tournament thanks to a Southern Utah loss to Montana State.
Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne was clear on the next step for her team, acknowledging the recent struggles.
"We've dropped three straight, and we need to figure out how to turn this thing around and score and be able to stop people," Payne said. "We definitely need to get better in this next week."
She also noted her team has been learning to play with a target on its back now that the program is square in the hunt for a Big Sky title.
"I think it just shows the lack -- a little bit -- of experience of our team as far as experience with winning and having to play with a target on your back," Payne said. " ... They are not doing a very good job with it and that is on us (the coaching staff) to teach them how."
Northern Arizona shot just 22 of 61 from the field for a 36.1% mark, struggling against Portland State's zone defense and size inside.
Payne attributed much of the offensive woes to a lack of aggressiveness. At times the Lumberjacks were hesitant to shoot or attack, leading to off-balance attempts.
"It was a lot of hesitation on offense -- which I'm not sure why," Payne said. "Those kids that are getting in there have the green light to shoot it, but it was almost like they were scared to shoot. A lot of our shots ended up off balance because we were hesitant to shoot the first one right away."
Despite the shooting woes and lapses in the defensive gameplan against the Vikings, the Lumberjacks made it a game late in the fourth quarter.
The Lumberjacks trailed by five with 32 seconds left before Caitlin Malvar found Jacey Bailey for a mid-range jumper in the teeth of the Portland State zone. Khiarica Rasheed was fouled while the shot was in the air, leading to her hitting on 1 of 2 tries at the foul line to make it a 63-61 game with 24 seconds left.
The Vikings converted just 1 of 2 at the line only for the Lumberjacks to answer with a pair of foul shots by Lauren Orndoff to make it 64-63.
Vikings guard Kylie Jimenez made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 12 seconds left.
Northern Arizona then elected to go for the quick 2-pointer instead of a potential game-tying 3, and got a good look from Bailey in the same spot she hit from just about 20 seconds before. But it didn't fall.
"We felt like we had enough time on the clock," Payne said. "With 12 seconds and being able to foul. ... Obviously if we would have got that score, foul, then we have at least eight seconds to run a pretty good look. But at the end of the day we can't count on us making shots in the last 10 seconds of the game. We have to be able to execute."
The Vikings were led by Desirae Hansen's 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field and 4 of 13 from behind the arc. She scorched the Lumberjacks for 19 first-half points before being held in check the rest of the way.
The Lumberjacks will wait for the final Big Sky games on Friday to learn their final spot in the standings, which is appearing to be five with a match up with Montana as the fourth seed, ahead of the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, next week.
