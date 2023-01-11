NAU women riding three-game win streak into Thursday's home contest

The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team is rolling right now.

The Lumberjacks (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) have won three straight games -- all against conference opponents -- and recently completed a two-game road sweep of the Montana programs, topping the Grizzlies last Thursday and the Bobcats, the defending Big Sky champions, on Saturday. It was the first time the Lumberjacks had accomplished back-to-back wins against the Montana schools since 2005.

“I think it’s huge. It’s crazy to think that some of the girls on our team were like 4 years old the last time this happened,” said Emily Rodabaugh, who connected on three 3-pointers in Saturday’s win in Bozeman, “and it just speaks to how special this team can be this year.”

Now the Lumberjacks are preparing for a pair of home games at the Walkup Skydome against Portland State today and Sacramento State Saturday. It appears Northern Arizona is starting to come into its own.

It’s a stark contrast to a rough performance against the Idaho State Vandals to open the conference schedule on Dec. 29. The Lumberjacks lost that game, 69-64, in Flagstaff. In doing so, they put up a poor shooting performance, including a 3-of-24 effort on 3s.

But rather than spend time too disappointed over the loss, the Lumberjacks improved drastically in a short period. Coach Loree Payne said Northern Arizona was glad that when it did struggle, it was in an early part of the campaign that allowed time to get better.

“Just looking back on that game, we did a lot of really great things but we just didn’t make shots,” Payne said. “It’s just one of those nights all of our shooters happened to be not on. If even one is, I think that’s a different outcome. But I’d rather have that wake-up call at the start of conference play.”

The Lumberjacks responded to the conference-opening loss with a solid performance in an 82-68 victory over Weber State on Dec. 31 that they led most of the way.

Following that, the Lumberjacks stole a 76-74 win at Montana, having to come back from a 15-point deficit that formed in the second quarter. It was the third time in four games that the Lumberjacks trailed by a significant margin in the first few minutes.

They felt like they got over the hump a bit in the win at Montana State, a game that was even throughout and that the Lumberjacks pulled away late. Still, Payne said she’s put an emphasis on starting games strong so Northern Arizona isn’t always forced to rally.

“Our team is so momentum-based on whether we’re making shots or not. For us, we need to be a little bit smarter, and understand that we need high-percentage shots on the first possession makes a big difference and gets us into the game in a rhythm,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks are also getting solid production from their younger players who appear to be growing as the season grinds on. Freshmen Sophie Glancey and Taylor Feldman both scored 15 points in the win at Montana State. Glancey has been a regular starter in the frontcourt, and Feldman has grown as a backup guard who has proven some ability to lead the offense when point guard Regan Schenck sits. Freshman guard Mary McMorris has also played some important minutes when called upon, while freshman forward Saniyah Neverson has also been a contributor on some nights.

Rodabaugh said the freshmen class’s improvement has given the team a boost.

“I think we’re young, but we have some quick learners. We’ve got some freshmen that are really big contributors, so it’s huge that they’re getting more confidence and learning what they can do,” she said.

Still, despite its longest winning streak of the year so far, Payne believes the Lumberjacks are not yet playing at the level they’re capable of.

“I feel like we’re getting there. We’ve gotten better in a lot of areas; I think defensively is where we’ve improved the most since weekend No. 1 in conference play to now. But I felt like we had some moments in nonconference where we played really well,” Payne said. “Now we’re just starting to get back to that.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Portland State Hornets is set for today at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.