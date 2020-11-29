NAU VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow talks pandemic effects, college basketball

It's been a bit of a shaky start to the college basketball season to say the least, and the Northern Arizona hoops programs are among the many already facing roadblocks and unknowns in the opening week of the 2020-21 season.
The men's team had to postpone its season opener at Arizona due to a positive COVID-19 result within the Lumberjacks program.
Meanwhile the women's team saw starting guard Caitlin Malvar choose to opt out during the offseason due to concerns over the pandemic, and the men's team had graduate transfer Malcolm Porter choose to do the same, according to Northern Arizona Athletics.
Across the NCAA, more than 30 men's games were postponed or outright canceled this week due to various issues stemming from COVID-19. New Mexico and New Mexico State even chose to move their men's and women's basketball teams out of state -- New Mexico going to Texas and New Mexico State now here in Arizona.
As of now, the Northern Arizona men's Big Sky Conference opening weekend slate of games against Eastern Washington Thursday and Saturday is up in the air because of the Lumberjacks' COVID-19 situation.
No official word from either Eastern Washington or Northern Arizona has been given, but considering the 14-day quarantine rule that the NCAA guidelines suggest, the games are in jeopardy assuming the rule is followed.
From games being pushed to future seasons, to an unknown about whether any given game will even happen, getting a season going smoothly right now has been a monstrous challenge for those around college basketball.
That includes Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow.
"They earned their pay on scheduling, because, as you would imagine, there were teams that were originally on that schedule that either through budget considerations or COVID-19 and travel concerns canceled, or we canceled for similar reasons," Marlow said during a Zoom interview with the Daily Sun Tuesday afternoon. "We all had the same goal and that was to provide the student-athletes with as meaningful of a season as possible. And I think we are on track to do that as best as we can."
Marlow, usually optimistic when talking with media during his few years at Northern Arizona, was blunt in the interview and understands that it is nearly impossible to avoid cancellations or postponements.
"Without a bubble we have to anticipate it and be in a position to adjust, which I felt we were," Marlow said, referring to the canceled Arizona game.
Precautions have been taken -- well, about as many as can be currently.
Marlow said high-contact sports are being tested three times a week and the tests are spaced out with at least 24 hours between each.
As for releasing specific numbers that come from athletics, Marlow reiterated the school's stance that it won't release specific numbers despite it trying to play during a pandemic.
Marlow said Northern Arizona chose for "a variety of reasons" to lump athletics into the same numbers as the school to present the school as one when it reports to the county health department.
"Institutionally, we all thought that was the best way to do it," Marlow said.
Northern Arizona isn't alone in not reporting specific cases. Marlow noted a 60/40 split between schools not reporting athletic-based results and those that do.
Some Big Sky schools are, such as Eastern Washington, which voluntarily released case numbers after it was forced to cancel its opener against Oregon.
So far, as of press time, nine games among Big Sky men's and women's teams have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 reasons.
No fans
Around mid-November, Northern Arizona confirmed that there will be no fans allowed at the Rolle Activity Center for basketball games.
Based how the rest of the Big Sky Conference was moving and the rise of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, the decision was expected.
Aside from those reasons, Rolle being a smaller venue could have played into the decision. It is harder to space out fans safely in Rolle, which has a max capacity of just about 1,200, compared to the Walkup Skydome, which can seat up to 10,000 for football and around 7,000 or so for basketball.
"The primary driver on that is NCAA and Big Sky Conference operational protocols," Marlow said. "And given that (Rolle) and the amenities for visiting teams and officials, which along with our own student-athletes and coaches we feel a great sense of responsibility for -- as does everyone that is hosting a game -- it's just not conducive to taking care of that tier one population."
The tier one population Marlow mentioned refers to those directly with the men's or women's program -- coaches, players, support staff, officials and the opposing team. Marlow added the school will continue to re-evaluate rules and restrictions throughout the season.
While the decisions made by others across the west played a bit into the decision to keep fans away for now, Marlow noted most of the rationale was due to facility reasons given Rolle's size and ability to safely work in the COVID-19 environment.
As for having fans at any point in the coming months, basketball isn't that likely but football could work.
"I'm optimistic for something in football," Marlow said. "We're not all the way through some preliminary sketches, but there is a lot more square feet in the Dome."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
