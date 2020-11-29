NAU VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow talks pandemic effects, college basketball

No official word from either Eastern Washington or Northern Arizona has been given, but considering the 14-day quarantine rule that the NCAA guidelines suggest, the games are in jeopardy assuming the rule is followed.

From games being pushed to future seasons, to an unknown about whether any given game will even happen, getting a season going smoothly right now has been a monstrous challenge for those around college basketball.

That includes Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow.

"They earned their pay on scheduling, because, as you would imagine, there were teams that were originally on that schedule that either through budget considerations or COVID-19 and travel concerns canceled, or we canceled for similar reasons," Marlow said during a Zoom interview with the Daily Sun Tuesday afternoon. "We all had the same goal and that was to provide the student-athletes with as meaningful of a season as possible. And I think we are on track to do that as best as we can."

Marlow, usually optimistic when talking with media during his few years at Northern Arizona, was blunt in the interview and understands that it is nearly impossible to avoid cancellations or postponements.