NAU volleyball's youth to be challenged early

It's the official opener for both teams that starts a season that didn't include nonconference matches, let alone the early-season tournaments and invitations teams typically use to figure out lineups and build momentum.

In 2019, for instance, before starting Big Sky play, the Lumberjacks played 12 nonconference matches across four different tournaments, including the annual Lumberjack Classic, which they swept cleanly.

So Murphy is pleased that practices went well for his squad of five freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors and one senior. Part of that preseason success is the fact that no practices were interrupted or called off due to COVID-19 issues.

“I feel like we have made progress and our team is better," Murphy said, "and we have all this going for us, so we are ready to play some matches.”

And he's trying his best to make sure his coaching staff is ready as well.

“This is going to test me as a coach, no doubt about it," Murphy said. "There are things I want them to keep learning, and there will be some times when we have to learn really, really fast.”