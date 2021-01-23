NAU volleyball's youth to be challenged early

The Lumberjacks found themselves in the middle of a tortuous three-match losing streak early in their 2019 conference schedule, dropping all the outings during the slide in five sets.
Northern Arizona made up for it the second time around, sweeping two of the three teams that had beat them 3-2 earlier that season, including a 3-0 victory over Sacramento State, the Lumberjacks' first opponent of a much-anticipated 2021.
Northern Arizona went on to finish 2019 with a 21-11 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the Big Sky, and didn't allow a series sweep along the way.
But this season the Lumberjacks, who have a roster filled with new faces, don't have the benefit of time, as the Big Sky scheduled teams to play two-match miniseries across as many days, leaving little time for adjustments to be addressed and made.
“I have no idea how good we are at that, but we will find out pretty quick," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said Thursday.
What he does know is his young team has talent and a passion to be on the court.
“They just want to play somebody else," Murphy said.
Northern Arizona opens the spring slate with Sacramento State, a program that went 9-9 in the Big Sky in 2019. The teams play Sunday and Monday, with the Lumberjacks acting as host in the Rolle Activity Center.
It's the official opener for both teams that starts a season that didn't include nonconference matches, let alone the early-season tournaments and invitations teams typically use to figure out lineups and build momentum.
In 2019, for instance, before starting Big Sky play, the Lumberjacks played 12 nonconference matches across four different tournaments, including the annual Lumberjack Classic, which they swept cleanly.
So Murphy is pleased that practices went well for his squad of five freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors and one senior. Part of that preseason success is the fact that no practices were interrupted or called off due to COVID-19 issues.
“I feel like we have made progress and our team is better," Murphy said, "and we have all this going for us, so we are ready to play some matches.”
And he's trying his best to make sure his coaching staff is ready as well.
“This is going to test me as a coach, no doubt about it," Murphy said. "There are things I want them to keep learning, and there will be some times when we have to learn really, really fast.”
Murphy said he believes his team has learned during the extended practice time the style of Lumberjacks volleyball, an approach that's landed Northern Arizona in the top three overall in the conference in digs, hitting percentage, opponent hitting percentage and aces per set the previous two seasons. The Lumberjacks spent much of the fall working on understanding team style and doing individual work, and for the last few weeks have been able to work on developing cohesiveness in rotations.
“Every day our players get more used to playing with each other. They know what to expect from each other. And when things go wrong in a point, we are looking to fix things really fast, and they are really starting to identify those things," Murphy said. "The upperclassmen are helping with that and doing a great job.”
The upperclassmen, mainly juniors Aubrea Bandfield and Ryann Davis, and senior Heaven Harris -- all players who were on the 2018 Big Sky title-winning team -- will be asked to help lead a lineup that consists of freshmen playing key positions.
Harris and Davis will hit opposite, and returning sophomore Taylor Jacobsen takes on the No. 1 outside hitter role, with freshman Lyla Hollis playing behind her. Bandfield will work in the 6-2 system with freshman Kate Hatch -- who's listed as a 6-foot-tall setter coming out of Mesa.
“She definitely got to us with the most advanced skill set," Murphy said of his new, young setter.
Meanwhile, freshman Millie O'Ketter is set to start as the libero.
Murphy said the goal is always to compete for a title, despite the team's youth and inexperience, but added that much of this season will be about how quickly the Lumberjacks can develop and learn in order to make the best of the end of a season that could be filled with uncertainties because of the pandemic.
“Having a younger team, the plus side has been we’ve had so much time to practice with them, and the downside is they just aren’t as experienced as we deal with all these unknown teams to them," Murphy said.
