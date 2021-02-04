NAU volleyball working on adding more execution to aggressiveness

Next up for the Lumberjacks -- who are second in the Big Sky in hitting percentage at .234, second in digs at 15.75 per set and third in aces at 1.75 per set -- is an away two-match series against Montana State, which enters the weekend only having played two matches after splitting an outing with a hosting Northern Colorado.

“The cool thing was we came back the next day, showing our resiliency and just how fast of learners our girls are," Murphy said of his team's performance Sunday. "It’s pretty cool knowing our reception is coming along the way it is. If we just keep our errors down, we’re in really good shape there.”

In the season-opening victory in Flagstaff against the Hornets on Sunday, Jan. 24, the Lumberjacks came out swinging, winning 3-0 and finishing at .357 hitting. The Lumberjacks allowed just one serve-receive error in the rout, and Jacobsen finished with an impressive double-double consisting of 18 kills on 28 attempts and no errors while tallying 13 digs and two aces.

“She’s so aggressive," Murphy said. "She is the kind of player who if she makes an aggressive error, she’ll go after it again, she’s not afraid.”

Jacoben's mentality seems infectious, but getting the aggressiveness and execution firing together for the team is the goal for Murphy and his roster.