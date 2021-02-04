NAU volleyball working on adding more execution to aggressiveness

Ken Murphy learned over the last couple weekends that he's got a lot to work with this season after the Northern Arizona volleyball team showed resiliency, aggressiveness and a desire to find ways to improve execution.
The Lumberjacks enter the third weekend of the condensed regular season with a 3-1 record thanks to splitting a home series with Sacramento State to open the schedule and sweeping Portland State on the road. Getting to where they are wasn't easy, and the Lumberjacks find themselves placed with two other Big Sky Conference teams with a similar record.
In the opening match of the series against Portland State Saturday afternoon, Northern Arizona committed 18 total service errors to go with 11 serve-receive errors, but the players kept their chins up and kept trying to apply pressure. The Lumberjacks committed three service errors in the deciding set against the Vikings, but a late ace from freshman libero Millie O'Ketter paved the way for a Heaven Harris kill and a 3-2 victory.
“The best part really was that they kept being aggressive," Murphy said Thursday of his young Lumberjacks.
On Sunday, NAU came out improved, finishing with only three serve-receive errors to go with seven aces and 16 service errors. Six different Lumberjacks recorded an ace Sunday in the 3-1 win that capped the series in Portland, while Harris and sophomore Taylor Jacobsen combined for 40 points to guide the offense.
Next up for the Lumberjacks -- who are second in the Big Sky in hitting percentage at .234, second in digs at 15.75 per set and third in aces at 1.75 per set -- is an away two-match series against Montana State, which enters the weekend only having played two matches after splitting an outing with a hosting Northern Colorado.
“The cool thing was we came back the next day, showing our resiliency and just how fast of learners our girls are," Murphy said of his team's performance Sunday. "It’s pretty cool knowing our reception is coming along the way it is. If we just keep our errors down, we’re in really good shape there.”
In the season-opening victory in Flagstaff against the Hornets on Sunday, Jan. 24, the Lumberjacks came out swinging, winning 3-0 and finishing at .357 hitting. The Lumberjacks allowed just one serve-receive error in the rout, and Jacobsen finished with an impressive double-double consisting of 18 kills on 28 attempts and no errors while tallying 13 digs and two aces.
“She’s so aggressive," Murphy said. "She is the kind of player who if she makes an aggressive error, she’ll go after it again, she’s not afraid.”
Jacoben's mentality seems infectious, but getting the aggressiveness and execution firing together for the team is the goal for Murphy and his roster.
NAU's first set of outings have been a mixed bag -- which might be expected from a team that has been starting two freshman and a sophomore. The Lumberjacks hit .357 to start the season and then hit .191 in its last contest, with both outcomes being wins. And NAU has been outscored in two matches, with only one time resulting in a loss. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks have had 58 service errors so far this season as their opponents have only committed 28 combined.
Murphy has had his team working on getting better from behind the service line, but seems to enjoy the assertiveness from there. He thinks as his team gains experience, most issues with serve and serve-receive will be solved.
“You go to different gyms and the backgrounds are different and the ball moves different, and you just have to get used to being on the road and accept that everywhere is different," he said.
In fact, Murphy said his team finding different ways to win is a positive for the coaching staff.
“I just think with this team," Murphy said, "if we can get to that place as these weeks go on where we can control our side and not worry about the opponent, we are going to be a tough team to beat come the conference tournament.”
