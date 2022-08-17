NAU volleyball sees defense as key to success this season

What the Lumberjacks lack in depth, they hope to make up for with defense this season.

Injuries have already taken a toll on the Northern Arizona volleyball team, but coach Ken Murphy says the starting five he decides to put on the court at the start of the regular season and the court protection both have high ceilings. As of preseason practices, the defense is further along than the offense, despite the presence of experience and seniors at the net.

“I think the right kids are getting reps at the right spots," Murphy said after a morning practice Thursday a week ago. "I feel like we're getting a lot better. But we are thin, so you just worry about if we go through a little injury stretch or something happens where we’re sick. We just don’t have a lot of depth on this team right now.”

Northern Arizona lost outside Morgan Gappmayer, who was a redshirt junior last season, completely to shoulder problems, and Lyla Hollis, also an outside, transferred, leaving freshmen to play behind Taylor Jacobsen this season. Meanwhile, at the right side of the attack, former standout Ryann Davis left a vacancy upon graduating, and injuries have left the team shorthanded at the position. Gappmayer finished second on the team last year in total kills at 200, while Davis wrapped up her final campaign with the third most at 164.

In fact, because the opposite hitter position is so thin right now, Murphy has moved junior Savannah Hasson from the middle to the right indefinitely.

So, considering all the setbacks early this year, Murphy is showing his team that there are other ways to win matches.

“Defense has been a part of it that we’re trying to focus on," he said, "and we’re starting to see with this team that they are starting to become one of those teams where even if the offense isn’t working for a while, we can hang in and block and defend and serve well, and be good in all phases of the game. I think we haven’t really been like that in a couple of years. We’ve been good on defense, but we haven’t really been great, and I feel this team is already on the verge of being really great on defense.”

The last time the Lumberjacks showed an "elite" level of defense that Murphy is searching for was in 2015 and 2016. The Lumberjacks won a Big Sky Conference title in 2015 and fell just one match short of a repeat as champs the following year.

In 2015, Northern Arizona was first in the Big Sky in opponent hitting percent, first in blocks, third in digs and first in service aces. They also limited conference opponents to under .71 aces per set in 2015 for the best mark in the league.

“It really comes down to that first contact. Serving, passing, defending, and this is a team that looks like it will be really strong in those areas," Murphy said.

During practices, Murphy is working with the defense to develop the mindset it takes to make every defensive touch count, be quick to make the right adjustments, and make sure the serve-receive aspect of the game is solid in order to prevent runs and get the offense working in system.

The Lumberjacks finished last season with an overall record at 12-14 -- their first losing record since 2017, when they went 13-15. And while Northern Arizona did a good job at limiting opponents' hitting percentages last year, it was sixth in the Big Sky in blocks per set, fifth in aces per set and fourth in digs.

This season the Lumberjacks are holding 13 players on the roster, which consists of three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen. They also are bringing back eight players with varying experience.

Of the returners, the middle blockers provide depth and the most experience, with Jordan Elder and Neche Newton coming back after combining for 182 kills and 124 blocks.

The middles can help play a huge role in slowing defenses, making the court easier to cover and providing efficient attacking inside.

“Our middles are very mature and strong," Murphy said.

The defense has a high ceiling, Murphy said, and has potential to learn how to frustrate opponents and produce points. He's witnessed, he said, the defensive mentality growing at practices, citing long rallies and high-effort plays that create opportunities.

“Being a little more aggressive, being more aggressive with how we block," he said. "Getting our style of play right."