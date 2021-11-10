NAU volleyball rolling as it shifts gears on system, players develop

Jordan Elder was battling for the kill, and on her third ensuing attempt to win a joust on the same point, she finally terminated the ball.
Her battling at the net Thursday during a home victory against Sacramento State was a prime example of how the middle blockers on the Lumberjacks roster work at each and every practice.
Elder finished the match, her team's home finale of the regular season, with four kills to go with a solo block and one assisted block. Moreover, she completed her strongest offensive effort across any three consecutive matches this season, recording 20 kills combined during her team's current three-match win streak.
Fellow middle Neche Newton has also produced her strongest offensive stretch of the season offensively, tallying 15 kills across the last three outings combined.
After Thursday's win, Newton said the competition between Northern Arizona's middles, in addition to going up against some of the best hitters at every practice that the Big Sky has to offer, is a key reason the position has been showing its development.
“I’m blessed there are other middles who are all fighting for it," Newton said after Thursday's match, "because if not, I would have never excelled to such higher levels.”
Since the start of the season, Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy has said he would like to see the position become a larger part of the team's offense while remaining defensively stout.
The two middles have been terminating the ball effectively as of late for Northern Arizona, which at 11-12 overall and 9-5 in the Big Sky Conference has just two remaining regular-season matches on the slate. Thanks to the consistent efforts of their middles, the Lumberjacks currently sit at No. 1 in the conference in team hitting percentage at .243.
“They’ve been grinding and competing every day at practice," Murphy said of the Lumberjacks middles Thursday after his team snapped Sacramento State's impressive six-match win streak. "It’s healthy to have three middles who are so good, and kind of competing with each other all the time."
And while Elder is currently sitting at fourth in the conference in blocks per set at 1.13, the Lumberjacks are No. 3 in the Big Sky at limiting their opponents' attack percentage at a .166 clip.
The Lumberjacks have dropped just one set across the last three matches and finished the home portion of the regular season at 8-4. The team's also changed its approach to the court as of late, opting to run a 5-1 system instead of the 6-2.
While Newton and Elder have been demonstrating they are ready to be a force at the net for the Lumberjacks, teammate Ryann Davis has had the opportunity to show just how well-rounded of a player she is in the new system.
Davis, who is currently third in the conference in hitting percentage at .340, chased down a ball Thursday and used a one-arm dig to keep the play alive, sliding across the outskirts of the court upon making the play. She ended Thursday's match with 12 digs -- just one match after posting a career-high 14 against Southern Utah.
Again, it came down to practice.
Murphy said Davis has always had the skill and talent to play gritty defense, showing it at practices all the time.
Now, as the Lumberjacks run the 5-1 system, she gets to do it in matches.
“So she doesn’t surprise me at all. She’s a great volleyball player," Murphy said of Davis, a senior. "She can do so many things out there. We've just been in a system where she had not done that, but we we’re confident switching systems knowing that would be one of the additions we would have."
Newton said she was ready to make the move to a 5-1 because the team worked on it during practices, keeping it up their sleeves in case they needed it.
“We’ve been practicing it for a few weeks just in case the possibility that some players get sick, that sort of thing," Newton said.
Northern Arizona will look to avoid suffering a regular-season series sweep to Weber State when the teams meet for a Thursday match at 6 p.m.
