NAU volleyball rolling as it shifts gears on system, players develop

The two middles have been terminating the ball effectively as of late for Northern Arizona, which at 11-12 overall and 9-5 in the Big Sky Conference has just two remaining regular-season matches on the slate. Thanks to the consistent efforts of their middles, the Lumberjacks currently sit at No. 1 in the conference in team hitting percentage at .243.

“They’ve been grinding and competing every day at practice," Murphy said of the Lumberjacks middles Thursday after his team snapped Sacramento State's impressive six-match win streak. "It’s healthy to have three middles who are so good, and kind of competing with each other all the time."

And while Elder is currently sitting at fourth in the conference in blocks per set at 1.13, the Lumberjacks are No. 3 in the Big Sky at limiting their opponents' attack percentage at a .166 clip.

The Lumberjacks have dropped just one set across the last three matches and finished the home portion of the regular season at 8-4. The team's also changed its approach to the court as of late, opting to run a 5-1 system instead of the 6-2.

While Newton and Elder have been demonstrating they are ready to be a force at the net for the Lumberjacks, teammate Ryann Davis has had the opportunity to show just how well-rounded of a player she is in the new system.