NAU volleyball gets extra time to develop young roster

Murphy said his team isn't worrying about when matches will start or what the schedule and the season will look like once it gets going.

“I think the circumstance, it’s forced us to do that even more," Murphy said of his squad's effort to gel, "but definitely this group has put their priorities in the right order in terms of let’s worry about matches when we get there. Instead, let’s just learn how to be a great team, great teammates and supporting our culture the best we can."

Murphy also doesn't have to throw his freshmen to the wolves right away and ask them to grow and acclimate to his system all while trying to win matches.

“Normally with the freshmen, you don’t do that during the fall, you kind of just take what they do and make it kind of fit into what you do, and just make the best of it and get through the season," he said. "With this situation, we’ve been able to change a lot of things of how we deal with our new talent, and we feel that we have made so much more progress than we would have ever for a freshman in their first year.”

Murphy is already seeing his seasoned players, such as Harris, move into the role of leader.