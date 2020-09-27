NAU volleyball gets extra time to develop young roster

There's a silver lining in having to wait until the spring to take the court for the Northern Arizona volleyball team, which is using the change of schedule to get its young players up to speed.
After losing three seniors to graduation from last season who combined for 1,261 total sets during their years with the Lumberjacks, a slew of freshmen and some new faces are tasked to fill those shoes and keep the program looking like a perennial threat to win championships.
“We are replacing a lot and have a young team," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy over the phone Thursday.
Of the 13 players listed on the 2020 roster, five are freshmen and three are returning sophomores who will play alongside three juniors -- two returning -- and just one senior in Heaven Harris, who has dominated the Big Sky Conference over the years as an opposite hitter. So Murphy has been using the extra time, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic making changes in conference schedules, to develop his young players and get his older, more experienced players ready to take on leadership roles.
For Murphy, the extra time is the best thing to come from the pandemic volleyball-wise. It's not what anyone wants, but for a coach working with so many new faces, if it was going to happen, this was the year to take advantage of it.
"We will go into the spring with a lot of questions answered for us," Murphy said.
One of the major questions needing to be addressed is how to replace the production of Abby Akin, Sydney Lema and Abby Stomp, who were all with the Big Sky Conference champion Lumberjacks in 2018.
Akin, one of the best middle blockers ever to play for the program, exited the program as one of the most efficient attackers in NAU volleyball history, finishing her career with 1,015 total kills and a program-high .389 hitting-efficiency rate. While Akin also scattered her name all over the Lumberjacks record book in defensive categories as well, Lema, meanwhile, graduated with 1,515 total career digs, putting her third all-time in the category.
And Stomp finished her career with 745 assists, a high number for a setter who shared time on the court with another at her position while Murphy elected to work with a 6-2 system the last few seasons.
“Every day in the gym is valuable at this point," Murphy said.
The numbers are not the only thing the team needs to replace, as the three graduated seniors also left big shoes to fill as leaders.
Every year each new group Murphy works is "different," even if the majority of the team is returning -- which is definitely not the case this year. It takes time to develop chemistry, and that's exactly what the Lumberjacks are focusing on during this strange time.
Murphy said his team isn't worrying about when matches will start or what the schedule and the season will look like once it gets going.
“I think the circumstance, it’s forced us to do that even more," Murphy said of his squad's effort to gel, "but definitely this group has put their priorities in the right order in terms of let’s worry about matches when we get there. Instead, let’s just learn how to be a great team, great teammates and supporting our culture the best we can."
Murphy also doesn't have to throw his freshmen to the wolves right away and ask them to grow and acclimate to his system all while trying to win matches.
“Normally with the freshmen, you don’t do that during the fall, you kind of just take what they do and make it kind of fit into what you do, and just make the best of it and get through the season," he said. "With this situation, we’ve been able to change a lot of things of how we deal with our new talent, and we feel that we have made so much more progress than we would have ever for a freshman in their first year.”
Murphy is already seeing his seasoned players, such as Harris, move into the role of leader.
Harris, who suffered a bit of a setback in the form of injury in 2019, finished second on the team a year ago in total kills at 245 on .314 hitting while alternating at the right-side position with now junior Ryann Davis, who went for 249 kills.
But Harris is back and healthy, and, in fact, the team was able to get a few players into surgery and healthy before matches start in the spring. One of those players was junior middle Mara Abernethy, a transfer who will be expected to be a force at the net like Akin was.
“Being the only senior, you could say this team might have leadership problems, but I don’t see it that way," Murphy said. "I think (Harris) is so good and we have got other players stepping into bigger roles, and I have a lot of confidence that this team will show great role modelling.”
Despite having a young roster, Murphy should also have confidence that his Lumberjacks will make another run for a Big Sky title.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!