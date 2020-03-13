NAU track and field indoor title aspirations abruptly stopped due to coronavirus cancellations

“It’s frustrating. It’s hard. But we know it’s in the best interests of our population," Smith added.

Senior Tyler Day was set to continue his dominant year, in which he set the American collegiate record in the 5K with a 13:16.95 mark in Boston, at the collegiate levels biggest stage.

Senior Geordie Beamish was in line to defend his indoor mile title, while Luis Grijalva, Blaise Ferro, Ryan Raff, Theo Quax and Abdihamid Nur were all set to make their own marks and continue in the distance program's recent dominance.

The cancellation seemed almost inevitable, especially once the NBA announced Wednesday that its season was to be put on hold. The NBA’s decision forced a domino effect of sorts, as most major professional sports and NCAA conferences followed suit with cancellations or suspensions of tournaments and seasons. As each hour passed Wednesday, more and more cancellations were made.

The NCAA had originally announced early Thursday that the meet would go on as planned, just without any fans in attendance, despite the ACC and Big Ten not allowing respective member schools to compete.

Smith and his team left Flagstaff Wednesday afternoon -- the same day most of the cancellations started to be announced -- and got into Albuquerque the same night.