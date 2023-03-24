Both the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked as unanimous favorites to win the Big Sky Conference titles in the outdoor season that began last week.

As the season progresses, the Lumberjacks hope to win both championship trophies for the third consecutive year. Both teams also won the most recent cross country and indoor track and field conference championships.

The Lumberjacks are coming off a solid indoor championship season mere weeks ago. The success there will hopefully lend to more as this spring unfolds.

“For both our men’s and women’s teams, the indoor championship seasons are important, but the ultimate accumulation of everything is the outdoor season,” said Mike Smith, Northern Arizona's director of track and field and cross country. “That’s what we put the highest priority into.”

Distance runner Annika Reiss was one of the pleasant surprises in the indoor season. At the beginning of the year, she spoke with her dad about preseason goals. One was to qualify for the NCAA Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque. She wasn’t sure if she had the talent to do so at this stage of her career.

However, Reiss did qualify. She also ended up placing eighth overall and earning All-American status for her effort in the mile with a time of 4:40.79.

“It was definitely a shock. Now I want to use that to know I can compete at that level,” Reiss said.

Reiss also echoed Smith’s sentiment about the start of the outdoor season. The athletes that fared well in the indoor season, she believes, will have a leg up as the new campaign ramps up.

“I think it helps us a lot because our fitness from indoor translates over. It’s a long season, so I’m taking a reset after the championships, but I want to build on what I did and build on that confidence,” Reiss said.

Reiss was just one of many athletes to excel at the national level. Teammates Drew Bosley, Nico Young and Elise Stearns earned All-American status in their distance events. David Dunlap and Mitchell Effing garnered nods in the 200-meter sprint and long jump, respectively.

Smith said the goal is to have those results transfer over into the outdoor events. The Lumberjacks are also competing, in his mind, against past success.

“Last year was our strongest year in the history of our program in terms of the depth of athletes competing at the highest level,” Smith said. “And what you’re always looking for when a group achieves like that is that the athletes don’t settle. This group is supremely motivated to not let their success be a liability on their motivation.”

Several Northern Arizona athletes have already started the outdoor season strong, excelling at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix that ended Saturday.

Among some of the highlights were Madeline Wilson and Jenna Figueroa placing first and second in the women's high jump, respectively. Wilson jumped 1.67m, while Figueroa jumped 1.62m.

Bosley picked up a victory in the 5K with a time of 13:37.77.

Colin Sahlman won the men’s 1500m. He ran a time of 3:47.26 to edge teammate Theo Quax at 3:47.49. Alyssa Colbert and Kyairra Reigh took the top two spots in the women’s 200m. Colbert ran a time of 24.16 and Reigh finished in 24.18.

The Lumberjacks are pleased with their strong start to the final season of the school year.

“Sometimes it takes a bit to pick up where you left off, and they just seemed to be right back in the groove,” Smith said. “If you know the context of what you’re starting from, and you open up well, it can be really huge for us.”

Northern Arizona will compete in the Willie Williams Classic beginning today in Tucson.