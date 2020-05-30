NAU to save nearly $60K in cutting Big Sky basketball games

Cutting those expensive road trips was the primary focus of the changes, but it comes with an added benefit, too.

Both the men's and women's programs are hoping to fill those four vacancies, potentially with guarantee -- or buy -- games to bring in some funds to the program.

Lumberjacks men's basketball head coach Shane Burcar said the men's team is waiting to hear from one more team but nearly as the nonconference slate filled, while women's basketball head coach Loree Payne said the women's program should be able to fill those empty spots.

"That would be the ideal situation where we (schedule) schools that are a little more cost-effective to try to schedule some games," Payne said. "We are hoping are kids' experience isn't impacted."

Burcar echoed the sentiment, noting he wants to fill those games to fill the competitive void left over from the cut conference games.

"We all love the practice, but at the end of the day we want to compete," Burcar said. "To take four games away from our guys, we don't want to do that."

Burcar added that he hopes not to spend any unneeded money, if any at all, with the extra games added in place of the four cut.