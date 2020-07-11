NAU tennis coaches Maciej and Ewa Bogusz find connection with international athletes

More than most, Ewa and Maciej Bogusz understand the challenges many members of their rosters face in continuing their tennis careers.
It wasn't long ago -- about 12 years ago for Ewa and 15 for Maciej -- they both were seeking an opportunity in the United States as they concluded their high school educations. Finding that chance, however, is easier said than done for many international players such as Northern Arizona's two tennis coaches.
Between contacting coaches, researching cities in the U.S. and making the journey far away from home, Ewa and Maciej experienced it firsthand. The former played at Tulsa from 2008 to 2012, and the latter followed his longtime doubles partner in Poland to Lamar from 2005 to '09.
Ewa's women's roster is comprised of about 75% international players. Maciej's men were an even split between Americans and international players. Ewa and Maciej feel their past has allowed them to become better, and, more importantly, relatable coaches for those they recruit.
Firsthand knowledge
"We can say that we've been in their shoes and we know the process from A to Z," Ewa said. "When you're here, you're not alone because you have your team, and your team is your family now. But still, you're homesick or maybe you have a language barrier. I think we're able to address those things pretty well. I know a lot of athletes, they just want to go to a nice place with palm trees and beaches, but I think 10 years later, I can easily say that it's the people who make the place."
Ewa knew she wanted to study in the U.S. She set out to find an opportunity to do so while also extending her tennis career, something not as easy to achieve in either her home country of Poland or many other nations around the world.
"You either turn pro and you need to have a sponsor, or you need to have a lot of money to be able to afford to travel and play professional tournaments, or you're basically done," Maciej said. "There are some university teams, but it's not really on a very high level. It's more like a club team. (This was) the best option to keep improving and then, of course, to get the education."
Having never been to the U.S. before, Ewa reached out to a few universities while others looked for potential recruits. Eventually her path crossed with that of Tulsa's head coach, and Ewa found her home for four years.
"I'd never been to the states before. I just Googled Tulsa, Oklahoma," Ewa said. "The coach did come for a visit and that's why I decided to choose Tulsa. I met the coach personally and he made a good impression on me."
A few years before Ewa started her collegiate career, Maciej gathered information on potential options while his former doubles partner in Poland, Filip Kanczula, was already in the U.S. The pair reunited in Beaumont, Texas, when Maciej began his career at Lamar, doing so again when Kanczula joined NAU as a graduate assistant.
Like Ewa, Maciej had never been to the U.S. before starting his four-year run in Texas. With both sort of taking a leap of faith on their college choices, the two are uniquely positioned to offer guidance to those they are now encouraging to do the same.
"I think we can relate differently with international athletes," Ewa said. "They can relate to our stories and they can trust that we know what they're going through and we had the same hurdles to jump over."
Another benefit the two currently enjoy is their ages relative to that of their athletes. In addition to recently going through a similar recruiting process, Ewa and Maciej consider their recent careers a plus in relating to their teams.
"It makes you a much more credible coach when you jump on the court. You see when somebody's head is getting a little bit too big, you can jump in and then play and compete with them," Maciej said.
Overseas recruiting
While Ewa and Maciej's primary jobs are to coach the tennis teams, the two also become parental figures in a way.
"A lot of times when American students arrive on campus, they have their families with them," Maciej said. "That's not always possible for international students to have that support. A lot of times they can pack one bag and the carry-on on the plane, and they just come over to live here for the next four years."
For both coaches, that responsibility begins the moment they arrive in Flagstaff and even before in many cases.
"From the first time when they get off the plane, we're trying to be there for them. Most of the time we can go pick them up from the airport in Phoenix instead of having them take a bus or something like that," Maciej said. "I think that goes a long way that from the very beginning, they feel welcome. They can relay that to their parents, and then their siblings and friends."
Ewa added that some recruits might have parents less familiar with English, leaving the communication potentially a little unclear. But the actions the two take are able to speak loudly, allowing the families to feel a little more confident that their trust has been placed in the right people.
On-court results
A head coach of a collegiate program for the first time when he accepted the women's head coach position at NAU in 2017, Maciej's biggest concern quickly turned into a strength of his team. Comprised of four freshmen and a sophomore, the youth of the roster posed a potential challenge to succeed early on in his tenure.
Instead, Maciej and Ewa -- who was an assistant at the time -- were able to spread their message to the group immediately with the experience of the first season paying off when Ewa took over in 2018 when Maciej moved over to the men's side.
"It turned out to be an advantage for us to create the right culture. One of the biggest strengths of us as coaches is developing players, and having those young girls helped us develop the way we wanted," Maciej said. "Maybe if we would have seniors on the team, more experienced players, they would be a little bit more resistant to change."
In Maciej's first season with the women, the team finished 19-4 during the regular season. With Ewa running the program a year later, the Lumberjacks went 15-9 with a Big Sky Conference title and NCAA tournament berth. Meanwhile, the men also reached the NCAAs after a Big Sky championship and a 22-7 record in Maciej's first year at the helm.
"The biggest thing was the culture that we were trying to create, and Maciej led so well," Ewa said. "Honestly, I think that's the biggest factor that helped us succeed so quickly or just to see the visible results, so to speak. Obviously, success can be defined in different ways."
Working together had always been a dream for the two after meeting in Oklahoma years earlier, but running programs side-by-side in the same athletic department with the same vision was much tougher to visualize.
Ewa said she knew she wanted to move into coaching once her playing career came to a close, but it morphed into an idea of coaching alongside Maciej in their own program rather than assistants for someone else.
"We didn't necessarily say, 'We both want to be in charge of separate programs,' but we got that opportunity, we're very grateful for it and we love it," Ewa said.
The vision also didn't include the expectation of Maciej moving from a women's team to the men.
"It doesn't really happen, I think, that often that you go from coaching women to coaching men. Those changes don't happen that often in college athletics," Maciej said, comparing it to how often it happens in basketball. "When this opportunity came, it took us a couple of days to really think about. I don't think we ever planned to be at one school and coach two programs. It was more coaching together."
