NAU tennis coaches Maciej and Ewa Bogusz find connection with international athletes

Like Ewa, Maciej had never been to the U.S. before starting his four-year run in Texas. With both sort of taking a leap of faith on their college choices, the two are uniquely positioned to offer guidance to those they are now encouraging to do the same.

"I think we can relate differently with international athletes," Ewa said. "They can relate to our stories and they can trust that we know what they're going through and we had the same hurdles to jump over."

Another benefit the two currently enjoy is their ages relative to that of their athletes. In addition to recently going through a similar recruiting process, Ewa and Maciej consider their recent careers a plus in relating to their teams.

"It makes you a much more credible coach when you jump on the court. You see when somebody's head is getting a little bit too big, you can jump in and then play and compete with them," Maciej said.

Overseas recruiting

While Ewa and Maciej's primary jobs are to coach the tennis teams, the two also become parental figures in a way.