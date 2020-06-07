NAU student-athletes make their voices heard

On Tuesday, Burcar, posted the following on his Twitter as well: “I am proud of the young men who call me ‘Coach.’ The truth is I have always learned more from our players than I could possibly teach them. I do not have the right words to say. I don’t pretend to have the answers. But one thing that’s certain is we want to and will be part of the change. We expect our young men to be more than basketball players. Community service is one of the staples of our program. Moving forward, our actions strive to ensure all Black Lives Matter. We want to educate individuals and communities. If we do not succeed the first time, our efforts and attitudes will persist in making this a reality. Years from now, people will know NAU Basketball as part of the inequality change.”