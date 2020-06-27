NAU signee Nico Young nearly breaks Galen Rupp's prep 5K record

The top prep runner in the class of 2020 almost added another impressive feat to his laundry list of accomplishments this week as Northern Arizona signee Nico Young nearly broke a record held by Galen Rupp.
Young, a Newbury Park High School (California) graduate, set a new California high school 5K record, posting a 13:50.55 in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday. He just came shy of breaking Rupp's prep record of 13:37.91 that he set in 2004. Young's Tuesday mark does stand as the fastest time since Rupp's blistering time.
Adding to it all, Rupp -- who is has been coached by Northern Arizona director for cross country and track and field Mike Smith -- was in attendance to see Young's try at history.
"Before the race I was feeling pretty confident that I could hold that pace and break it," Young said Friday. "But, I think it was just kind of like any other race in feeling. ... He went there to watch and was really supportive of me trying to break his own record. .... It definitely helped with my confidence that he believed in me that I could run a fast time and try to break his record. Also, it added a little bit of pressure but not in a bad way."
Young had to compete in low-key conditions at Franklin High School, as the race was limited in fans and he raced along side just four others who helped pace the race because of COVID-19 restrictions. According to media reports, there were an estimated 50 fans in attendance to see Young's record-breaking performance.
After having his senior track and field season cut due to the pandemic, Young was happy to get a race in at all.
"I think that made it harder to not have many people in the race, definitely, but I was really happy to be able to race at all this season. That kinda made up for that," Young said. "It was really cool to have all those people there pacing the race for me to try and run a fast time."
Young broke Eric Mastalir's California high school record, which was 14:01.40 set in 1986. Young moved to No. 4 in the all-time prep 5K ranks to move ahead of another legendary runner Steve Prefontaine, according to DyeStat.com.
At the NYRR Millrose Games in New York in February, Young broke the United States prep 3,000-meter record by posting a 7:56.97.
If young had broken Rupp's record, he would have become the first high school runner to hold both the 3K and 5K records at the same time since Gerry Lindgren.
Young comes to the Northern Arizona program as one of the most highly touted distance recruits in recent memory, and joins a cross country squad looking to reclaim its NCAA crown after placing second in 2019 following three straight titles -- that is, if a season still takes place.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
