NAU signee Nico Young nearly breaks Galen Rupp's prep 5K record

The top prep runner in the class of 2020 almost added another impressive feat to his laundry list of accomplishments this week as Northern Arizona signee Nico Young nearly broke a record held by Galen Rupp.

Young, a Newbury Park High School (California) graduate, set a new California high school 5K record, posting a 13:50.55 in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday. He just came shy of breaking Rupp's prep record of 13:37.91 that he set in 2004. Young's Tuesday mark does stand as the fastest time since Rupp's blistering time.

Adding to it all, Rupp -- who is has been coached by Northern Arizona director for cross country and track and field Mike Smith -- was in attendance to see Young's try at history.

"Before the race I was feeling pretty confident that I could hold that pace and break it," Young said Friday. "But, I think it was just kind of like any other race in feeling. ... He went there to watch and was really supportive of me trying to break his own record. .... It definitely helped with my confidence that he believed in me that I could run a fast time and try to break his record. Also, it added a little bit of pressure but not in a bad way."