NAU signee Nico Young named Gatorade National Boys Track and Field athlete of the year

Young also owns the prep 3K indoor record, which he set in February at the Millrose Games in 7:56.97 -- breaking the previous record by just under three seconds.

With the addition of Young to a loaded group of runners like Luis Grijalva, Brodey Hasty, Abdihamid Nur, Theo Quax and Blaise Ferro, Northern Arizona cross country could find itself back on the podium in November as it looks for a fifth straight podium finish.

"I think it's definitely more motivation and confidence going into college, even just my summer training right now it helps me stay motivated and really improve. " Young said. " ... I'm really excited (to get to NAU) because I am going to have so many training partners there. It's going to be a lot easier to progress rather than some other schools. (NAU) has the best environment and team to train with because they are all running these crazy fast times and it helps me set higher goals for myself. I think I'll run faster because of that.

"I got to meet all of them on my official visit to NAU last year, so I think I know them pretty well and I'm really excited to get there and be a part of their team."

Young is also a finalist for the Gatorade male athlete of the year award, which will be announced in late July.

