NAU scoreless in second half, Lumberjacks fall 27-10 to Idaho in conference opener

Coach Chris Ball crumpled up the stat sheet after Saturday’s postgame press conference. He didn’t want to look at the numbers anymore.

Northern Arizona’s limited offense stalled late and the Lumberjacks football team was held scoreless in the second half of a 27-10 loss to the Idaho Vandals at the Walkup Skydome.

Without running backs Kevin Daniels and George Robinson, the Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) couldn’t move the ball on the ground, especially in the second half.

Draycen Hall played a tough game, but the lack of starting depth limited the Lumberjacks’ ability to gain yards.

Northern Arizona finished with just 184 total yards, including 33 in the second half.

It ran the ball for merely 57 yards and even lost four rushing yards in the final two periods.

“They’re a good football team. We got out-physicaled and out-coached,” Ball said.

The Lumberjacks tried to throw the ball instead, but were one-dimensional.

The Vandals keyed in on the pass.

The Lumberjacks had little time in the pocket to complete throws against a stout pass rush, resulting in a couple intentional grounding penalties and a few more errant passes.

“A lot of the guys didn’t practice this week until late in the week just because we were banged up.

“The offensive linemen, you saw, were banged up there. But it’s not an excuse.

“It’s the third week of the season, that’s going to happen,” Ball said.

“I had to step up this week and I did my best,” added Hall, who finished with a team-high 64 rushing yards.

“The O-line did really good, I thought. We had some good play calls, some good runs, but it just didn’t turn out.”

Defensive lineman Sheldon Newton was a bright spot for the Lumberjacks, finishing with a sack and two tackles for loss on a defense that Ball was proud of overall. But Northern Arizona’s offense had the ball for just 18:32, compared to 41:28 for the Vandals and couldn’t keep its defense off the field.

The Lumberjacks also couldn’t force a key turnover to allow a stagnant offense a chance to capitalize with an easy score.

“That’s back-to-back weeks we haven’t gotten a takeaway, so that’s a big deal,” Ball said.

He added: “We’ve got to do a better job getting the ball back for our offense.”

The Vandals took an early lead, driving the ball the length of the field on the opening drive and scoring on a fourth-down run from the 3-yard line. The Lumberjacks responded with their own lengthy drive, and tight end Alishawuan Taylor caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback RJ Martinez to tie the score at 7-7 with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

Idaho hit a short field goal to take a 10-7 lead and was ahead the rest of the way.

Collin Robbins hit a 47-yard field goal with five seconds left in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 17-10 in favor of Idaho at the halftime break.

From there, the Vandals kept moving the ball, while Northern Arizona could not. On three offensive drives, the Lumberjacks punted twice and threw an interception in the Vandals’ end of the field on their one promising series.

“It’s always frustrating when we don’t score, but we’ve just got to respond. If we’re down we have to be able to respond, and that’s on us. The offense, we have to bring more energy,” Hall said.

Idaho all but put the game away as Roshaun Johnson rushed for nine yards and a touchdown with 11:15 to play in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with two touchdowns and the Vandals ran for 185 yards in total.

Northern Arizona will continue conference play with a road contest at Portland State on Oct. 1.