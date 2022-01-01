NAU’s first FCS playoff team: the record-shattering 1996 Lumberjacks remembered 25 years later

Twenty-five years ago, the 1996 NAU football team made history, led the nation in total offense and scoring, finished the regular season 9-2, and tied or shattered 14 NCAA records.

Head coach Steve Axman’s program was coming off three straight 7-4 seasons. Its star quarterback, Jeff Lewis, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 100th pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. Plus, the team was still seeking its first ever Division I-AA (now FCS) playoff berth.

In 1996, the team broke through on the way to its first appearance in the tournament.

Longtime NAU play-by-play announcer Mitch Strohman remembers how people thought the team was ready to make some noise.

“Going into the ‘96 season, everybody felt like Northern Arizona University football was close to being a player, and the bottom line was that we just felt like we needed just one little extra piece of the puzzle to get over the hump,” Strohman said.

No story about the team is complete without Walter Payton Award winner Archie Amerson, who had a season for the history books. But he wasn’t the unit’s only star. The offensive line was anchored by All-American left tackle Dan Finn, center Ryan Lingenfelder, right guard James Martin and right tackle Josh Housman, all of whom didn’t miss a game.

Junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, one of four Flagstaff High School graduates on the roster, was named an All-American punt returner. Pearsall and sophomore Gibbons St. Paul combined for 97 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Simply put, the offense had firepower to spare. And leading that offense was little-recruited redshirt freshman Travis Brown.

“I didn’t start at quarterback until my senior year of high school,” Brown said. “Was kind of just a late bloomer. We ran an offense in high school that wouldn’t get quarterbacks recruited. Typically, we handed the ball off a lot.”

Brown, a graduate of Moon Valley High School in Phoenix, arrived at NAU in 1995 on a partial scholarship as one of nine quarterbacks in camp. After Lewis graduated, Brown fought for the starting job, but he said he also had another motivation.

“I wasn’t going to be able to continue to afford to go to NAU had I not earned a full scholarship,” Brown said.

Competing for the job with Brown was Kevin Stephens, who came to NAU from Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). The two competed in the spring of 1996 and continued in the fall.

Brown was put on full scholarship in the spring and won the job in the fall, on the way to his own record-breaking campaign, throwing for a school-best 3,398 yards.

“I tried [to support Brown] but certainly I could have done better and obviously he didn’t need much from me, he did perfectly fine on his own,” said Stephens, who is now the color commentator of NAU football TV and radio broadcasts.

Starting with a bang

The team got off to a high-flying start in their season opener, demolishing the Division II Western New Mexico Mustangs 75-0. Pearsall returned two punts for touchdowns, tying Joe Jackson’s 1969 school-record.

The offense would continue to produce at a prolific pace, scoring 30-plus points in all but one game.

The special talent on offense especially shined in a three-week span in October. At home against Weber State on Oct. 5, Amerson set a Division I-AA record with seven rushing touchdowns.

Two weeks later against Sacramento State, Brown had a career day of his own, throwing seven touchdown passes. With the rout on late in the third quarter, Brown wasn’t supposed to be in the game at all. He had already tied Lewis’ school record of six touchdowns.

After a quick Sac State touchdown, Axman decided to send Brown out for another series — still, Brown wasn’t expecting the chance to throw. Driving down the field, Brown dropped back and found tight end Ray Flores wide open for number seven.

“That was a fun stamp to put on for me to say, ‘Hey, you have to concern yourself with me as well, not just Archie,’ so I felt like I was saying that to our league and to our opponents,” Brown said.

With eventual Division I-AA runner-up Montana winning the conference, the Lumberjacks needed to win an uncharacteristic defensive slugfest at Eastern Washington. With 9 seconds to go and the game tied at 10, all that stood between a nine-win season and a locked-in playoff berth was a short field goal attempt by kicker Mark Jagodzinski, a former walk-on from Glendale Community College.

“My only clear memory was hearing coach Ax yell ‘kick it,’ coach Kevin Sullivan looking at me and nodding his head to tell me it was go-time, and coach Gary Andersen, who was my special teams coach, saying ‘let’s go babe, kick the (expletive) football,’” Jagodzinski said.

He nailed it.

Three weeks later, the team would host its first-ever I-AA playoff game against the Furman Paladins. In the weeks leading up to the game, Strohman remembers the excitement around town.

“It was college football atmosphere at its best,” Strohman said. “And the community earned, you know, finally getting that ticket punched to the playoffs for the first time.”

The game happened to fall on Thanksgiving weekend, so many students had gone home. Official attendance was listed as 8,700 in the 1997 Lumberjack football media guide. Throughout the late regular season, attendance numbers were consistently near or above the 10,000 mark. It wasn’t the typical fan atmosphere, yet it was the biggest game for NAU in decades.

However, Amerson was his usual electric self against Furman, rushing for 206 yards, and the team had a 31-21 lead with 6:19 to go in the game. That lead shrank to 31-28 with 1:47 to go, but the Lumberjacks remained in control, trying to run out the clock.

What happened next is a play Brown thinks of more than any other from that season.

Running a routine counter play, Brown fumbled the snap from Lingenfelder and the Paladins recovered. Furman went down the field quickly, took the lead with the winning touchdown, and then returned an interception for six on NAU’s final possession to win 42-31.

“From my recollection of it, what really happened was I pulled out too soon, and trying to get out of the way of the guard and, you know, didn’t leave my hands in there long enough,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, you take those things for granted.”

The Lumberjacks out-gained the Paladins 467-378 in yards, but would not get the chance to take on eventual national champion Marshall the next week.

“Time brings more fond memories of [that season], but also time brings a lot of -- I’m not going to say pain, it’s not a wound -- but the would’ve, could’ve, should’ve of that season too,” Brown said. “There’s not a day that goes by that actually I don’t think about our loss in the playoffs.”

What came next

Despite losing Amerson, it still looked like the Lumberjacks were set up to compete for the next few seasons. Brown would only be a sophomore, and Pearsall and St. Paul, the team’s leading receivers, were returning as well.

Even with the returning talent, the team was never able to fully recapture the magic of 1996. The next season, NAU started 6-2 and beat Montana for the first time in 10 years, but lost their final three games to finish 6-5. Axman was offered a new contract, but he left to become the quarterbacks coach at the University of Minnesota. In 1998, NAU then finished 6-5 under first-year head coach Jerome Souers.

After four years at NAU, Brown signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in one game. After being traded to Buffalo in 2001, he appeared in three games for the Bills over the next three seasons. In 2004, Brown signed with the Indianapolis Colts to back up Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Brown isn’t the only member of the 1996 team to play in the NFL. Dan Finn played for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and NFL Europe's Frankfurt Galaxy.

Axman has since made several other coaching stops in college, the Indoor Football League, high school, and the defunct Alliance of American Football. He has published several instructional books about football during his career, and released his first novel, “Crossing the Goal Line,” earlier this year.

The Lumberjacks have returned to the playoffs five times since breaking through in 1996, sandwiching an upset of top-ranked McNeese State in 2003 around first-round losses in 1999, 2001, 2013 and 2017.

Still, the 1996 team remains special.

“To come out on top and finally make the playoffs was magic,” Strohman said. “No one had ever felt it before. So, a lot of us were like, not even sure how to react to it in a way, because it was our first ever. And you never forget your first.”

