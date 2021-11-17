NAU running back Kevin Daniels could break 1K rushing mark for first time since 2016

Northern Arizona’s goal in its final week of the regular season is to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road, sending the seniors off on a positive note and building off a win for the spring and the 2022 season.

There is a record on the line for the Lumberjacks, as well. Freshman running back Kevin Daniels is 134 rushing yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, currently sitting at 866. It’s a stat no Northern Arizona rusher has reached since 2015.

Though 134 yards in any game is a tall task, Daniels has averaged 96.6 yards per game and is going up against a Mustangs defense that allows more than 205 yards per game on the ground.

Daniels said surpassing the mark would prove something for his future, though he admitted he’d forego the record if it meant a win.

“It would mean a lot to me because it shows the hard work I put in, the effort I put in during the season and the offseason. And it shows I’m here to be the back for the next four years, and that’s what I want to show,” Daniels said.

Coach Chris Ball wants that record for Daniels, too.

“It’s sort of the benchmark. Any time you can get that 1,000-yard rusher, it shows you’re doing some good things from that position,” he said.