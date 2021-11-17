NAU running back Kevin Daniels aiming for a grand finish

Northern Arizona’s goal in its final week of the regular season is to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road, sending the seniors off on a positive note and building off a win for the spring and the 2022 season.

There is a record on the line for the Lumberjacks, as well. Freshman running back Kevin Daniels is 134 rushing yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, currently sitting at 866. It’s a stat no Northern Arizona rusher has reached since 2015.

Though 134 yards in any game is a tall task, Daniels has averaged 96.6 yards per game and is going up against a Mustangs defense that allows more than 205 yards per game on the ground.

Daniels said surpassing the mark would prove something for his future, though he admitted he’d forego the record if it meant a win.

“It would mean a lot to me because it shows the hard work I put in, the effort I put in during the season and the offseason. And it shows I’m here to be the back for the next four years, and that’s what I want to show,” Daniels said.

Coach Chris Ball wants that record for Daniels, too.

“It’s sort of the benchmark. Any time you can get that 1,000-yard rusher, it shows you’re doing some good things from that position,” he said.

After a spring season during which he was not the leading rusher -- Daniels carried the ball just 11 times in the spring -- Daniels established himself as a constant presence in Northern Arizona’s backfield in the fall. He put himself on the team’s map with a 128-yard performance in a signature 21-19 win over the Arizona Wildcats in the third week of the season.

From there, he has improved significantly. Part of the season’s performance has come from his increased workload. Daniels had multiple stellar seasons in high school, combining for 4,926 yards and 89 touchdowns in his high school career with the Glendale Cardinals.

Thus, this level of usage is different against college defenders, but is not something entirely unfamiliar.

“I’m used to this level of carries, just they’re faster, hitting harder and it’s more of a scheme, so you have to know what everyone’s doing. So it’s definitely harder,” Daniels said. “Since I’ve gotten more over the course of the games, it puts more toll on your body. But it’s just knowing now the preparation I have to have to take those carries, so I’m trying to do everything I can.”

Ball added that he has been impressed with his workhorse's performance over the course of the season.

“He’s been a big part of our offense this year. He’s second in the league in rushing, a big part of all of it. It also speaks to the way the front has played and given us the opportunity to run the football,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona played three quarterbacks in its 30-3 loss to Montana on Saturday, after playing four, due to injuries, in its game against UC Davis the week prior.

Questions remain for who the starter will be heading into the season finale, as well as who will get the ball in crunch time.

So, against the Mustangs, Daniels feels he and the rest of the offense need to do more to make the transition easier for whoever is taking snaps.

“In my spot I know I need to step up because it means they don’t have to throw the ball as many times. And I know my receivers are trying to get open to make it easier for them. So all of us are trying to step up for the offense as a whole,” he said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks (4-6, 3-4 Big Sky) and Mustangs (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky) is set for Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, California.

Game notes

Higley connection

Receiver Coleman Owen and running back Draycen Hall will be part of a reunion Saturday, when they are on the opposite end of the field from Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch.

Brasch was the starting quarterback at Higley High School in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the final high school years for Hall and Owen, respectively. In 2018 Owen and Brasch connected on 99 receptions for 1,538 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2017, Hall ran handoffs from Brasch for 1,893 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Getting back to football

Northern Arizona and Cal Poly were scheduled to play in April as part of the spring 2021 season. Nearing the end of their season, however, the Mustangs had just 49 players available and opted out of the remainder of the schedule.

The Mustangs and Lumberjacks last competed in 2018, a game Cal Poly won 38-28.

Coming off a win

Cal Poly won its first Big Sky Conference game Saturday under coach Beau Baldwin, who took over in 2019, beating Idaho State 32-29 on a late field goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0