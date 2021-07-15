NAU Roundup: Youthful secondary moving forward under Jesse Thompson's coaching

Freshman Kamdan Hightower scored the first touchdown of the spring season for Northern Arizona, picking off a pass against Southern Utah and returning it 58 yards for a touchdown in his first career game. A week later, freshman Devontae Ingram intercepted Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere, who went on to finish second in the Walter Payton Award voting. In the season finale, freshman Colby Humphrey broke up a pass in the end zone to prevent an Idaho touchdown.

Coupled with the play of Vest as a steady presence and one of the Big Sky's best defenders, the secondary is poised to continue its improvement going into its fall schedule.

The secondary, with just 213 passing yards allowed in the season finale against the Vandals, is helped by Thompson's history with Partridge. The two worked together to produce a Delta State defense that ranked fourth in red zone defense and 19th in third-down defense during the 2017 season.

"I know how Coach P. operates and what he wants, and he knows how I operate and my body of work at Delta State. We had some really good defenses," Thompson said. "I'd say relationships are very important in football, that should be the key."

With the defensive backs position open as Ball put together his staff back in 2018, Partridge requested to bring Thompson along with him from Mississippi.